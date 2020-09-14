Rams hold on for 20-17 win over Cowboys in SoFi Stadium opening

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Playing in a nationally televised, Sunday night game to open the season for the first time in franchise history, the Los Angeles Rams opened their tenure in the sparkling SoFi Stadium with a victory, defeating the Dallas Cowboys 20-17.

With the win, Rams head coach Sean McVay improved his record to 4-0 in season openers.

Top play: On a head-scratching decision by Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys went for it on fourth-and-3 from the Rams 11-yard line with 11:46 left in the game, trailing 20-17. Dak Prescott hit rookie receiver CeeDee Lamb on a crossing route, but he was tackled a yard short of the first down marker by Rams rookie safety Jordan Fuller.

Top player: Receiver Robert Woods made things happen with his hands and his feet. The USC product led the Rams with six receptions for 105 receiving yards, his 12, 100-yard receiving day of his eight-year pro career. It’s also his first, 100-yard receiving game in a season opener. Woods added 14 yards rushing.

What I liked: Playing without Todd Gurley, the Rams effectively ran the football, totaling 154 yards on the ground. Malcolm Brown led the charge, with 79 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Jared Goff was solid, finishing 20 of 31 passing for 275 yards. Goff did throw an interception trying to force a ball to rookie Van Jefferson that was picked off by cornerback Chidobe Awuzie.

What I didn’t like: Rookie Samuel Sloman’s missed 29-yard field goal -- Sloman’s first attempt of his NFL career. However, the rookie out of Miami of Ohio did come back to make field goals from 35 and 31 yarders. … The tackling defensively was something less than desired at times, as the Rams allowed Ezekiel Elliott to rush for 92 yards. … Rams pass catchers had three drops. … With no fans allowed in the stadium doe to the COVID-19 pandemic, the atmosphere at the opening of SoFi Stadium was strangely quiet for a pro football game.

Injury report: Rams tight end Gerald Everett suffered a back injury and did not return. Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch suffered a collarbone injury in the first half and did not return. Right tackle Cam Erving and tight end Balke Jarwin suffered knee injuries and did not return.

Up next: The Rams hit the road for the first time this season, traveling to the East Coast to face the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in a 10 a.m. local time kickoff.