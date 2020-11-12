Will Rams heat up pass rush to slow down high-flying Russell Wilson?

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Russell Wilson has been tough to defend for opposing teams since entering the league in 2012, helping the Seattle Seahawks post a 92-43-1 record during that time.

“There’s a reason why he’s being talked about as the MVP of the league,” Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said. “When you flip the tape on, the respect goes through the roof. I’ve felt that way consistently about him.

“I just think like any great player, he’s getting better as he accumulates experience, he’s owning the position, playing at a really high level. That’s why it’s going to be a great opportunity for us to try to slow them down because people aren’t doing that, and he can strike fast.”

However, the Rams have been one of the few organizations to post a winning record against Wilson’s Seahawks. In 16 games, the Seahawks are 7-9 against the Rams during Wilson’s tenure, his only losing record against an NFC West opponent.

Wilson has completed 65 percent of his passes for 3,523 yards with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions against the Rams in his career. He’s ran for another 502 yards and two scores.

The Rams have sacked Wilson a career-high 61 times. Los Angeles game-wrecker defensive tackle Aaron Donald has a career-high 12 sacks against Seattle.

During Wilson’s time in Seattle, the Seahawks have averaged 26.3 points a game, but just 20.1 points a game against the Rams.

This season, Wilson’s Seahawks are putting up jaw-dropping numbers. Seattle is tops in the league, averaging 34.6 points per game. Wilson, 31, has had an MVP-type season, completing 71 percent of his passes, throwing for 2,541 yards, 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Wilson has been sacked 24 times, posting a 117.1 passer rating.

Led by new defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, the Rams have one of the stingiest defenses in the league, giving up just 19 points a contest, second-best in the NFL. L.A.’s 25 sacks is No. 5 in the NFL.

The Rams allow just 197 passing yards a contest, No. 2 in the league. Donald is tied for the NFL lead with nine sacks.

That said, Staley knows his defense will have its hands full facing Wilson and the rest of Seattle’s potent offense, including playmakers like D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

“He’s got tremendous strength and then he’s got tremendous instincts and pocket awareness,” Staley said about Wilson. “So, you put those two together and you’ve got a tough guy to handle. I think that what he does a really good job of is his eyes are always downfield. Then what he does is, his receiving corps, receivers, tight ends, backs, they’re so tied in to when he moves they are a professional operation moving in sync with him.

“So, you’re defending the first play and then you’re defending the second play a lot of times. Our rush will be at a premium -- how we do it, how we coordinate it, the way we do it. It’s going to be an 11-man operation on the field.”

The Rams may want to take a page from what the Buffalo Bills did last week in a 44-34 win over the Seahawks. Per Next Gen Stats, the Bills sent pressure (at least five rushers) on 20 of 26 drop backs. Wilson was sacked three times on those plays, finishing 11 of 17 for 109 passing yards, with a touchdown, no interceptions and a forced fumble recovered by Buffalo.

Wilson turned the ball over a season-high four times in the loss to the Bills.

The Rams have not been a defense that blitzes much this season because of their ability to get pressure with just the team’s front four, led by Donald. But they could dial up pressure more on Sunday. L.A.’s blitz percentage of 27.6 percent is No. 18 in the league.