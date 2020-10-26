Five spot: Rams fighting for social justice in L.A.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Robert Woods seeks to turn words into action.

After the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha, Wisconsin police officers that left him paralyzed back in August, the Los Angeles Rams receiver was not interested in canceling practice to bring more attention to the issue.

Instead, Woods, a USC product and Los Angeles native, wanted to take tangible steps to help stem the tide of systemic racism in his community.

For Woods, his call to action has been working as the front man of a team-led effort to get more people out to vote with just over a week before the November election.

SoFi Stadium is one of 13 NFL venues being used as a voting center.

“Just for me being here in LA, it’s just getting our community involved, getting the young people of age to be registered and be able to vote,” Woods said. “To really be able to make an impact with our youth and the young to make sure our voice is heard.

“You’ve got to be involved. It’s not just speaking, it’s actually changing, changing laws, getting things implemented. You see what happened with Breonna Taylor -- the cops, I feel like they’re murders and they’re still out on the street.

“Change needs to happen. It comes down to laws and policies that are allowing these people to still be free. I think if we actually vote and make these changes, get these things implemented, I think justice will be served; people will be held accountable.”

Since the team’s return to L.A. in 2016, Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff says they have implemented a multi-prong approach to address issues like systemic racism, homelessness and poverty that adversely affect people of color in the L.A. community.

“You come to understand that at the heart of all of those issues are system racism and injustice,” Demoff said. “When you look at homelessness, eight percent of L.A. County is African American, but 56 percent of the families who are homeless are African American, and that should not be the case.

“When you look at 74 percent of the people that are arrested in this county are people of color, 81 percent of the people incarcerated are people of color. Those numbers are so out of whack with reality.

“African American home ownership is at its lowest point since 1968. White households have a net worth 100 times more than those of Latinos and Blacks. We as an organization and as a society have to come forward and try to fix those issues.”

Along with Woods, several other Rams’ players are doing things here in L.A. and beyond to spark change. Here’s a sampling of some of those efforts.

Jared Goff: L.A.’s signal caller was the latest white quarterback in the NFL to speak about the need to address issues of racial inequality in the country.

It’s something San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman discussed earlier this year – that the issue of social justice and racial equality would gain steam if more white players in positions of power began to speak out on the issue.

“I do feel more of a responsibility to be out spoken, to not sit back because forever white people have sat back, for the most part, and just allowed it to happen or kind of turned a blind eye,” Goff said earlier this year. “As a leader of a team, as a leader of a community, as a leader of, you know, arguably a city, you want to be saying the right thing and doing the right thing and this is important to me.

“It’s something that is never going to stop, you always want to be fighting, you always want to be moving in the right direction.”

Goff isn’t just speaking up, he’s also doing something to affect change. He’s supporting the Inglewood Unified School District to address education inequities by purchasing scholastic book packs for 1,000 students. Along with that, Goff will donate all proceeds from merchandise sales in perpetuity to the school district from his recently launched apparel company, JG16. Goff will also match the proceeds raised. In March, Goff and left tackle Andrew Whitworth each financed 1 million meals through a $250,000 donation each.

Aaron Donald – The All-Pro defensive lineman founded AD99 Solutions Foundation, which aims to change the trajectory of Pittsburgh’s most vulnerable youth by providing resources so they can excel athletically, academically, and socially. Donald spoke passionately about his reasons for taking the initiative to help kids in similar circumstances that he grew up in Pittsburgh below:

Sebastian Joseph-Day – This past summer Sebastian Joseph-Day purchased computers and internet hot spots for 11th grade Dreamer Scholars with the “I Have a Dream Foundation-Los Angeles (IHADLA),” helping to bridge the technology gap for students in under-resourced communities that lack the most basic educational tools and supplies. Joseph-Day is also involved in the Players Coalition. In June, he wrote an op-ed piece about the inequity in the educational system.

Andrew Whitworth: The veteran offensive lineman helped to raise money for homelessness as part of the United Way of Greater Los Angeles HomeWalk. Whitworth matched funds raised in the even with a $16,325 donation, and also participated with his family in the 5k walk. Whitworth provided two under-resourced schools with technology labs for low-income students and last year hosted a holiday surprise party for 77 homeless families transitioning from homelessness.

Jalen Ramsey – In August, Ramsey pledged a $1 million donation to Purpose Preparatory Academy, a kindergarten-fourth grade school in Nashville, where he grew up. The financial contribution will help the elementary school purchase necessary resources and expand its programming.

Johnny Hekker – One of the longest tenured Rams, the longtime NFL punter supports the Children’s Institute, focusing on their Project Fatherhood program. Hekker also pledged to donate $1,000 to the Children’s Institute for every punt downed inside the 20-yard line this season.

Cooper Kupp: The Eastern Washington product donated to Food Banks to address food insecurity in Los Angeles, Ventura County and his home state of Washington. Kupp also serves as chair of Taste of the Rams in support of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and has donated Nike product to homeless and foster youth in the Inglewood Unified School District.

2. We recently lost a talented and hard-working journalist, and good friend with the passing of ESPN’s Vaughn McClure. The Chicago native covered the Atlanta Falcons for ESPN, and I was fortunate enough to work with McClure for seven years during my time with the company.

During that time, Vaughn and I leaned on each other for support. I appreciated Vaughn’s compassion and positive outlook on life. He always offered a few words of wisdom and I left our conversations with a smile. Vaughn was 48 years old. He will be missed. My condolence to his family, and may he rest in peace.

3. With the Arizona Cardinals come-from-behind, overtime victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football, the NFC West is officially up for grabs.

The Seahawks still lead the division at 5-1, but the Cardinals are just a half-game back at 5-2, with the Rams a game behind at 4-2 and the San Francisco 49ers bring up the rear at 4-3.

If the playoffs started today, the NFC West would have three teams in the postseason -- the Seahawks, Cardinals and Rams. Although a long shot, conceivably all four NFC West teams could make the playoffs with three wild card teams this year – something to keep an eye on as we head toward the second half of the 2020 season.

4. They said it: “I think you got to appreciate the greatness of both of those players. You know what I mean? I think what you see consistent with both (DL) Aaron (Donald) and (Bears OLB) Kahlil (Mack) is there’s a relentless motor that they play with. They don’t take plays off.” Rams head coach Sean McVay, when asked to compare Donald and Mack, two of the best pass rushers in the NFL, who will be on the field on Monday Night Football when the Rams host the Chicago Bears.

5. Did you know: Since McVay took over as the team’s head coach in 2017, the Rams are 13-6 in the NFC West, including 6-0 against the Cardinals. L.A. is 7-3 on the road against NFC West foes during the McVay era.