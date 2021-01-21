Rams announce hiring of Raheem Morris as defensive coordinator

It’s official, Raheem Morris has agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Rams, becoming the team’s new defensive coordinator and replacing the departed Brandon Staley.

Morris is head coach Sean McVay’s third defensive coordinator in three seasons.

Morris takes over the top-ranked defense from 2020, with the Rams allowing a league-best 18.5 points per game during the regular season.

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey already announced his approval of the hire via twitter.

Morris and McVay share a history. The two worked together as assistants in Tampa Bay under head coach Jon Gruden in 2008 and also worked as assistants on the same staff with the Washington Football Team in 2012.



“I’ve got a lot of respect for Raheem and what he will bring to the Rams organization,” McVay said in a prepared statement. “Not only is Raheem a great communicator, he is also an excellent teacher. Raheem’s background coaching both offense and defense gives him a unique perspective which allows him to see the field from a 22-man perspective.”



Morris has 19 years of NFL coaching experience on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. Morris most recently spent six seasons with the Falcons. He served as defensive coordinator and interim head coach for the Atlanta Falcons in 2020.



Morris joined the Falcons after spending three seasons as the defensive backs coach for the Washington Football Team. In 2012, he helped Washington’s defense finish tied for fifth in the NFL with 31 takeaways.



Prior to arriving in Washington, Morris spent three seasons as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-2011. He was the league’s youngest head coach in 2009 and in 2010, his team finished with a 10-6 record. The Buccaneers made their best turnaround in franchise history in 2010 after going 3-13 in 2009.