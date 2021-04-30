LB Jabril Cox could develop into playmaker for Rams

L.A. could used more speed at second level of defense

The Los Angeles Rams had productive seasons from their linebackers in 2020.

Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd finished with a career-high 10.5 sacks, along with 55 combined tackles -- including 11 tackles for loss -- leading to a pay day in re-signing with the Rams in free agency.

Micah Kiser ably stepped in for Cory Littleton, who departed to the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency last season. The University of Virginia product finished with 77 combined tackles, three interceptions, 10 pass break ups and a forced fumble.

Kiser’s backup Troy Reeder totaled 81 combined tackles and three sacks as a part-time starter.

Kenny Young started alongside Kiser at inside linebacker, finishing with 52 combined tackles, a sack and an interception returned 79 yards for a score.

The Rams held opponents to 5.8 points per game in the second half during the regular season and forced 51, 3-and-outs (No. 2 in the NFL).

Los Angeles also gets Travin Howard back from injured reserve, and athletic inside linebacker who flashed during training camp last year.

Justin Hollins, Obbonnia Okoronkwo and Terrell Lewis all made plays last season at outside linebacker when given the opportunity.

Still, the Rams could look to add more speed at the second level in this year’s draft.

LSU’s Jabril Cox and North Carolina’s Chazz Surratt both make sense as Day 2 targets for the Rams as run-and-chase linebackers that add speed and explosive playmaking ability on defense.

LB (11): Starters -- Leonard Floyd, Micah Kiser, Kenny Young, Justin Hollins. Reserves -- Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Justin Lawler, Terrell Lewis, Troy Reeder, Travin Howard, Derrick Moncrief, Christian Rozeboom.

Linebackers to consider for the Rams

Round 2 (57)

Jabril Cox, 6-3, 233, LSU

The skinny: He can run, cover and take the ball away -- characteristics any coach wants to add to their defense. Cox finished with 58 combined tackles – including 6.5 for a loss – a sack and three interceptions last season at LSU. He also had five pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Round 3 (88)

Chazz Surratt, 6-2, 227 North Carolina

The skinny: A former quarterback turned linebacker, Surratt is an intriguing prospect. He’s played just two years at his new position, but Surratt would be a good addition as a run-and-chase weakside linebacker on the second level, running a 4.5-second, 40-yard dash. Surrratt finished with 91 tackles -- including 7.5 for a loss -- and six sacks for North Carolina last season.

Round 3 (103)

Chris Rumph II, 6-3, 235, Duke

The skinny: Rumph was productive for the Blue Devils, totaling 124 combined tackles -- including 33 for a loss -- and 17.5 sacks during his college career at Duke.

Round 4 (141)

Shaka Toney 6-3, 242, Penn State

The skinny: Toney was part of a talented linebackers’ group for the Nittany Lions, the pass-rush specialist finished with 31 combined tackles -- including 7.5 tackles for a loss -- and a team-high five sacks in 2020.

Round 6 (209)

Dylan Moses, 6-1, 222, Alabama

The skinny: Playing a season after torn ACL, Moses led Alabama with 80 tcklles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, earning first-team All-SEC and third-team Associated Press All-American honors.

Round 7 (252)

K.J. Britt, 6-0, 235, Auburn

The skinny: Hard-nosed run stuffer whose final season at Auburn was cut short because of a thumb injury.