Jalen Ramsey on DK Metcalf: “I was brought here to stop guys like him.”

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Asked what to expect from his rematch with Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey says more of the same.

“He’s improved, and he’s got a great quarterback,” Ramsey said about Metcalf. “He’s a Pro Bowler this year. He’s probably going to be an All-Pro. But I live for these type of matchups because I believe my value is extremely high in this league, and on this team.

“I was brought here to stop guys like him. And I’m going to do my best to do that again, this week.”

According to Next Gen Stats, Ramsey held Metcalf without a catch when he guarding him in L.A.’s 23-16 win over the Seahawks in Week 10, frustrating the second-year receiver.

“It’s good to give them a chance to go at each other a little bit more,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said about the two, elite athletes competing against each other again. “See if we can get a storyline there.”

Ramsey is the anchor of a Los Angeles pass defense that’s holding teams to a league-best 192 passing yards a contest. The Rams have given up a league-low 15 passing touchdowns this season.

“We try to lead the whole team from the defensive side of the ball,” Ramsey said. “We still believe defenses win championships over here. Even though it may be an offensive league, we really believe in that, and try to carry ourselves like that with the way we work, day in and day out. And go perform on Sundays.”

Despite L.A.’s daunting statistics defensively, Ramsey expects to get Seattle’s best on Sunday, and perhaps Metcalf to be targeted more. Ramsey would not say if he will shadow Metcalf again, but the expectation is the two will see a lot of each other again his weekend.

“They’re a good team,” Ramsey said. “We know who they are, and who they have been, to be honest with you. They only have four losses on the season, so they’ve been a good team throughout the year. They make a lot of plays. They get their guys the football and let them go to work, really.”

Individually, Ramsey said he was pleased to learn that he made a fourth straight Pro Bowl. Ramsey can take pride in holding premier receivers DeAndre Hopkins, Mike Evans and Metcalf to a combined seven receptions for 60 receiving yards on 17 targets, according to Next Gen Stats.

Hopkins and Metcalf made the Pro Bowl this year.

However, Ramsey’s also motivated by the fact that he was not among the top 10 cornerbacks in fan voting for the Pro Bowl.

“It meant a lot, be honest with you,” Ramsey said about the honor. “I never take any of my victories in my life for granted. I honestly don’t. I celebrate all of them like they are my first one. I’m at the crib turnt up. If y’all had a camera to see me, and my lady and my homie, we’re at the crib turnt up. That’s just how I live life. I love life, and I love celebrating my victories. So, it meant a lot

“But I can say that this one probably meant a little more to me, just because I found out I wasn’t even top 10 in fan voting. And, this is no shock to anyone else, but I definitely can’t name 10 corners better than me in this league, or defensive backs better than me in this league. So that was shocking to me. But it’s all love. And to see the opposing coaches and the opposing players who I go up against, week in and week out, see what I’m putting on film and have the respect voting for me going to my fourth straight Pro Bowl, that meant a lot. So, it was cool.”