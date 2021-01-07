Jared Goff practices; Sean McVay says Rams taking it a day at a time

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- It looked like a normal day of practice for Jared Goff on Wednesday at the team’s practice facility.

He stretched with the rest of the quarterbacks, then warmed by throwing some passes along the sideline.

He went through ballhandling drills, and then threw more passes to receivers and running backs during individual work.

Goff had a small bandage on his surgically repaired thumb but had zip on his throws in the flat and down the field. He appeared to have no problem handing the ball off or receiving snaps from under center and in the shotgun in the short period reporters were allowed to watch practice.

Wednesday was Goff’s first practice since having surgery to repair the broken thumb on his right, throwing hand 10 days ago, which forced him to miss his first NFL game due to injury last week -- a win over the Arizona Cardinals in L.A.’s final regular season game that propelled the Rams to the postseason.

Goff was listed as limited on the team’s injury report but appeared on track to play Saturday on the road against the Seattle Seahawks.

However, if that is the case, Rams head coach Sean McVay remains quiet on the subject, keeping his promise that he will not announce who his starter will be on Saturday between Goff and backup John Wolford.

“He did a nice job today,” McVay said. “He went through what a normal practice would entail, ballhandling, throwing some routes on air and getting a little work on the side when the defense was going. He got some stuff in with our offensive guys. So, did what normal practice would entail.”

Added McVay: “I was pleased. It was good to be able to get him out there. We were pleased with that.”

McVay went on to say that Goff is in the mindset and mentality of getting ready and trying to play a game.

“He looked good,” Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell said. “He looked like he’s gaining confidence each and every throw. He’s able to do everything from a normal practice standpoint on what we ask him to do on days like this.”

Rams receiver Robert Woods echoed his two coaches, saying Goff seemed like his old self. Goff will talk with reporters on Thursday.

“He looked pretty good,” Woods said. “He was slinging the ball pretty well from what I saw, a nice spiral with it, being able to deliver the ball early on. He looked good throwing it from what I saw.”