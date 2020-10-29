Jared Goff says Rams working to make "a little three-peat" in L.A.

With the Los Angeles Lakers winning the organization’s 17th NBA title earlier his month and the Los Angeles Dodgers claiming an MLB crown for the first time since 1988 on Tuesday, the pressure’s on for the Los Angeles Rams to keep the title streak going, right?

“It’s something that’s really exciting for the city right now,” Rams quarterback Jared Goff said. “It’d be good to make that a little three-peat with us involved there. It’s definitely something that we’re conscious of, absolutely.”

Goff went on to says that players within the team have talked in group texts about continuing the championship run, and that he texted friends on the Dodgers in Cody Bellinger and Joc Pederson to congratulate them.

Goff said Bellinger texted him back, telling him that it’s his turn now.

Rams head coach Sean McVay, who took his team to the Super Bowl after the 2018 season, says living in a city with championship expectations is a good pressure to have for his team.

“It’s been awesome,” McVay said. “I think just seeing that for the city and the success, I don’t know that you’re any more motivated to try to kind of be on par with those teams.

“But you certainly want to make sure that you continue to compete and produce at a high level, because you’ve got to be great to be relevant here in this city.”

Kicker Kai Forbath just joined the team last week and has not played a game for the Rams, but the Southern California native and who grew up a Dodgers season ticket holder and Kobe Bryant fan already has received texts from friends, telling him to keep the championship streak alive.

“I had a lot of friends joking around, texting me last night saying now that I’m with the Rams, you’ve got to get the trifecta,” Forbath said. “So there’s a little added pressure, but that would be just amazing for the city, too.”

While Goff would like to join the Lakers and the Dodgers in the winner’s circle, he also understands the Rams have a lot of games to play.

“It’s exciting for the city of L.A. and I’m so happy for those guys to finally get it done,” Goff said. “We’d love for it to be our turn. But again, it’s Week 8 and you guys keep asking me about the Super Bowl. We got a lot of work to do.”