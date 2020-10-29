SI.com
RamDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRamDigest+
Search

Jared Goff says Rams working to make "a little three-peat" in L.A.

Eric D. Williams

With the Los Angeles Lakers winning the organization’s 17th NBA title earlier his month and the Los Angeles Dodgers claiming an MLB crown for the first time since 1988 on Tuesday, the pressure’s on for the Los Angeles Rams to keep the title streak going, right?

“It’s something that’s really exciting for the city right now,” Rams quarterback Jared Goff said. “It’d be good to make that a little three-peat with us involved there. It’s definitely something that we’re conscious of, absolutely.”

Goff went on to says that players within the team have talked in group texts about continuing the championship run, and that he texted friends on the Dodgers in Cody Bellinger and Joc Pederson to congratulate them.

Goff said Bellinger texted him back, telling him that it’s his turn now.

Rams head coach Sean McVay, who took his team to the Super Bowl after the 2018 season, says living in a city with championship expectations is a good pressure to have for his team.

“It’s been awesome,” McVay said. “I think just seeing that for the city and the success, I don’t know that you’re any more motivated to try to kind of be on par with those teams.

“But you certainly want to make sure that you continue to compete and produce at a high level, because you’ve got to be great to be relevant here in this city.”

Kicker Kai Forbath just joined the team last week and has not played a game for the Rams, but the Southern California native and who grew up a Dodgers season ticket holder and Kobe Bryant fan already has received texts from friends, telling him to keep the championship streak alive.

“I had a lot of friends joking around, texting me last night saying now that I’m with the Rams, you’ve got to get the trifecta,” Forbath said. “So there’s a little added pressure, but that would be just amazing for the city, too.”

While Goff would like to join the Lakers and the Dodgers in the winner’s circle, he also understands the Rams have a lot of games to play.

“It’s exciting for the city of L.A. and I’m so happy for those guys to finally get it done,” Goff said. “We’d love for it to be our turn. But again, it’s Week 8 and you guys keep asking me about the Super Bowl. We got a lot of work to do.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Prediction: Rams over Dolphins, 28-24

L.A. looks to improve to 3-1 in East Coast games in 2020

Eric D. Williams

From the other side: Five questions about the Dolphins

What went into Miami's decision to start Tua Tagovailoa?

Eric D. Williams

Rams plan for Tua Tagovailoa? Snuff out second-reaction plays, RPOs

Expect L.A.'s defense to bring pressure against the Alabama product

Eric D. Williams

The Best Wide Receivers in Los Angeles Rams Franchise History

The Rams have rolled out several legendary wide receivers over the course of the franchise's history. In this article, I count down the Rams' top five wide receivers of all time.

Andrew Harner

WR Josh Reynolds emerges as big-play threat for Rams

Texas A&M product in the final year of rookie deal

Eric D. Williams

Tale of the tape: Rams vs. Dolphins

Rams look for first win in Miami since 1976

Eric D. Williams

Rams personnel report: Week 7 vs. Bears

L.A. defense blitzed a season-high 39 percent against Chicago

Eric D. Williams

by

Acwatts

Rams punter Johnny Hekker earns NFC special teams player of the week

It's the fourth time the nine-year pro has won the award

Eric D. Williams

Rams release kicker Samuel Sloman, look for consistency in Kai Forbath

UCLA product will be L.A.'s kicker on the road against Miami this week

Eric D. Williams

Rams ride opportunistic defense in big win over Bears

L.A. sacks Bears QB Nick Foles four times and forces two interceptions

Eric D. Williams