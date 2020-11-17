INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams selected Joe Noteboom in the third round of the 2018 draft as a possible, long-term solution at left tackle once Andrew Whitworth’s playing days were over.

But Sean McVay they didn’t expect to have to break the glass and use the emergency option this year.

Whitworth had been playing the best left tackle of his 15-year career before suffering an MCL tear and damage to his PCL in a freak collision with Seattle linebacker K.J. Wright.

“This guy is a foundational piece of what we’ve done,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said about Whitworth. “He represents all the things that are right about the Rams. I love this guy.”

Whitworth will be placed on the injured reserve and is out 6-to-8 weeks. The Rams are hopeful they will get the LSU product back at some point this season.

Sports Illustrated’s Greg Bishop offers this excellent report on his weekly conversations with Whitworth this season, including how the 38-year-old offensive lineman feels after the injury.

Whitworth also took to social media to let fans know how he’s doing.

Noteboom played 34 snaps at left tackle in place of Whitworth against the Seahawks and held his own. He began the year as the starting left guard, but lost his job to David Edwards after suffering a calf injury that forced him to injured reserve, missing six games.

At 6-5 and 321 pounds, McVay’s offense fits Noteboom’s skillset. He’s an easy mover who can get to the second level as a run blocker in L.A.’s outside zone running game and has good enough feet to hold up as a pass protector on the edge.

“It’s an opportunity for him to play right now and we’re going to be present in the moment,” McVay said, when asked if the rest of the season provides Noteboom an opportunity to audition for the job long-term. “Joe is a guy that we’ve always anticipated and projected as somebody that we do feel like as a starting caliber left tackle in this league. He’s got the length. He’s got the athleticism.

“He’s doing a great job of continuing to grow his repertoire in terms of understanding the techniques, the fundamentals that we want to implement and utilize in the run game and protection. I was pleased with him yesterday (Sunday), but it’s going to be something that you’ll certainly miss Andrew and everything that he means to us. But, whether you look at it as an audition, I think it’s an opportunity for Joe to step up and I expect him to play.”

The offensive line has been one of the strengths of this year’s team for the Rams. One of the reasons for L.A.’s high level of play up front has been cohesion and chemistry. With Noteboom expected to start at left tackle on Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Rams will have their third different starting offensive line combination this season, so keeping that chemistry going moving forward is a concern.

McVay said with Noteboom starting, Bobby Evans or Tremayne Anchrum Jr. would serve as the swing tackle on game day.