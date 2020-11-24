Rams finally find their kicker, as “jacked up” Matt Gay delivers

It’s not too often you hear a kicker being referred to as “jacked up.”

But that's the case for Los Angeles Rams new addition Matt Gay, who drilled a game-winning 40-yard field goal through the uprights in his team’s 27-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday.

“He looks like he trains with Aaron Donald,” joked Rams head coach Sean McVay after the game. “The kicker is pretty jacked, man. I was pleased with him.”

Making it sweeter for Gay was the go-ahead score came against the team that selected him in the fifth-round last season and and released him this year in Tampa Bay.

The Utah product finished 27 of 35 (77.14 percent) on field goals last season as a rookie, but was let go at the end of training camp by the Bucs in favor of veteran Ryan Succup. Gay later signed with the Indianapolis Colts practice squad, where he spent the first nine weeks of the regular season behind rookie Rodrigo Blankenship.

“You can’t write it,” Gay said. “It’s one of those stories where you’re sitting on a practice squad, and the first game you’re activated, you’re going back to the place where you were at last year. And the place you felt like you should have been. And you get to play in prime time, Monday Night Football.

“There was a lot of emotions for me kind of coming back in. I was able to see some people that I obviously still love back here and be back in Raymond James Stadium. So, it was definitely a little more for me to come back and play in this stadium, and obviously hit that kick.”

The Rams were looking for stability at the kicking position, cycling through rookie Samuel Sloman and Kai Forbath through the first half of the year. Entering Monday’s contest at Tampa Bay, the Rams had the fourth-worst field goal percentage in the NFL (71.4 percent) and were in the bottom third of the league on touchbacks. The organization signed Gay away from Indianapolis to the active roster last week, at the request of punter Johnny Hekker.

However, due to COVID-19 protocols, Gay could not show up to the facility until Saturday.

“Johnny texted me and said he really wanted me here and how quickly could I fly out,” Gay said. “He said he personally texted Sean McVay to go to bat for me. So I kind of got my agent David Canter involved and said ‘Hey, they’re making a push for me, let’s see if we can make something happen.’

“Lucky enough, I had Johnny and Jake (long snapper Jake McQuaide) both making a push. And my agent knows Sean, so we were able to make it happen.”

The Rams already had Austin MacGinnis on the practice squad, who was with the team during training camp. But after watching Gay kick on Saturday, McVay decided to go with his new signee.

“That gave us a little bit of excitement watching him kick on Friday, Saturday – I don’t know what the hell day it was now,” joked McVay. “But it was out last day of practice before we got out here. Guys were ‘Oooh’ing and ‘Aaah’ing and you could see the height on the ball and the leg strength.”

Gay performed up to expectations against the Bucs, making all of his extra points, along with a field goal from 38 years and the game winner. He also finished 2-of-3 on touchbacks.

Gay’s only hiccup was a 44-yard field goal he pushed just right of the cross bar.

“Watching the way Matt handled himself throughout the game, you could feel there was a lot of confidence,” McVay said. “I know he had the one miss. But you can tell the difference between a ‘miss’ and then one of those where ‘that looks a little shaky.’

“He was true all night. Great height, good timing, and he was very accurate. I loved what he did. It was a great snap, great hold, great operation. He made it and it was as true as it gets.

As far as being “jacked up”, Gay says he takes pride in his weightlifting ability, and that he benched 255 pounds for five or six reps last week at the Rams’ facility.

“I like to work out,” Gay said, with a laugh. “I would say I’m probably not your average kicker. I like to be in the gym. I like to move some weight.”