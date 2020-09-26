Rams LB Micah Kiser on Jim Rome Show: “It’s all about Josh Allen”

Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Micah Kiser joined the Jim Rome Show on the CBS Sports Network this week.

Kiser, who earned NFC defensive player of the week honors for his 16-tackle performance in a win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, talked about dealing with this week’s opponent, the Buffalo Bills, led by quarterback Josh Allen.

“It’s all about Josh Allen,” Kiser said. “He can throw the ball. He’s very athletic. He can create plays off schedule. He’s kind of Big Ben (Roethlisberger) like. So we’re going to try to control him, control the run game and get out of there with a win.”

With the Rams allowing just 18 points a contest through two games, Rome asked Kiser how special the defense can be this year.

“I think we’re just scratching the surface,” Kiser said. “We didn’t have an offseason at all, and we’ve got a new defensive coordinator in Coach (Brandon) Staley, and he’s been putting us in great positions. But we’re only two games in. We’re still getting better every day, trying to get better with each other and better communication. I think the sky is the limit with this group.”

Kiser also discussed his admiration for Los Angeles Lakers swing man LeBron James, with the L.A. now leading the Western Conference Finals 3-1 over the Denver Nuggets.

“I grew up with LeBron,” Kiser said. “So that’s why when people talk about LeBron vs. MJ (Michael Jordan, I didn’t really get to watch MJ, but I’ve been watching LeBron since I can remember. Watching him day in, day out put in that work. When you talk about investment in your body, I think he’s been one of the leading athletes in investing in your body and taking the time off the court.

“Just to be able to have that sustained success is incredible to see, and I hope he gets a fourth title.”

You can listen to the full interview here.