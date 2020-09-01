Rams LB Travin Howard out for season with torn meniscus

THOUSAND Oaks, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams received some bad news on Tuesday, as head coach Sean McVay announced inside linebacker Tavin Howard suffered a torn meniscus in his knee that will require surgery, ending his 2020 campaign.

McVay said Howard hurt his knee during practice last week and did not participate in last Saturday’s scrimmage.

“It’s really unfortunate for a guy that’s put in a lot of work,” McVay said. “He put himself in a position to be a huge impact player for us. I have total trust that he’ll come back stronger, and continue to be a big part of our organization moving forward. Guys will be asked to step up in his absence.”

McVay said he’s not looking outside his team to fill the void left by Howard’s absence, and that he feels pretty good about the depth at inside linebacker currently on the roster, including UCLA product Kenny Young and Troy Reeder.

Young stepped in for Howard during the scrimmage playing next to fellow inside linebacker Micah Kiser. And Young flashed, looking fast and explosive playing with the starting defense.

“He’s one of those players on defense you feel,” McVay said. “I thought he had a couple nice plays where he felt an opening, triggered and was able to make some TFLs (tackles for loss). He’s got some athleticism in coverage, and I think he’s picking up the system well.

“But the overall athleticism, ability to cover ground, sees plays and make them – that quick reaction stood out to me the other day.”

McVay was asked if he watched the Dallas Cowboys’ scrimmage in which head coach Mike McCarthy had players wear no numbers on their jerseys -- an effort to hide personnel from his upcoming opponent, the Rams

“They didn’t show any plays,” joked McVay. “It was no jerseys, no plays, so we’ve got to be ready to go. I think it’s like anything else. This is such a unique year without any preseason games, and especially with them being a new staff, I didn’t anticipate them showing anything. And that’s why we didn’t show anything in our scrimmage.”

McVay also indicated the Rams do not have interest in former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette.

“He’s a good player, but we feel good about the guys we have in-house. We’re not looking at anybody externally. I’ve been very pleased with our backs.”