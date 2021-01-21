NewsGM ReportGamedayRamDigest+
Rams LBs coach Joe Barry follows Brandon Staley to Chargers

USC product served as LBs coach for Chargers from 2011 to 2014
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has another coaching vacancy to fill this offseason.

According to the NFL Network, Rams inside linebackers coach Joe Barry is following defensive coordinator Brandon Staley to the Los Angeles Chargers, where he will serve as that team’s defensive passing game coordinator and linebackers coach.

Barry, 50, previously worked for the Chargers, serving as the team’s linebackers coach from 2011 to 2014 under then-defensive coordinator John Pagano when the team was in San Diego.

With Barry’s departure, McVay will now have to hire a defensive coordinator and an inside linebackers coach.

According to reports, Raheem Morris is the favorite to land the defensive coordinator position for the Rams, but the franchise has not announced a deal. Morris last served as defensive coordinator and interim head coach for the Atlanta Falcons in 2020.

Morris and McVay worked together as assistants in Tampa Bay under head coach Jon Gruden in 2008 and also worked as assistants on the same staff with the Washington Football Team in 2012.

If hired, Morris would be McVay’s third defensive coordinator in three seasons. 

