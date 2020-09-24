SI.com
Malcolm Brown returns to practice for Rams; Cam Akers still out

Eric D. Williams

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams will get another playmaker back this week, as veteran running back Malcolm Brown will return to practice on Thursday, according to head coach Sean McVay.

Brown suffered a broken pinkie on his left hand in last week’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles, but will put a splint on the affected finger and is expected to play against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The news is not as good for rookie running back Cam Akers, however, as McVay said the Florida State product will miss his second straight practice due to cartilage separations in ribs.

“He’s coming along, maybe a little slower than I expected,” McVay said about Akers. “But he’s making progress and we’ll see where he’s at tomorrow (Friday).”

After taking veteran rest days on Wednesday, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and left tackle Andrew Whitworth are expected to return to practice on Thursday.

The Rams officially placed left guard Joe Noteboom on injured reserve, signed linebacker Natrez Patrick to the active roster and offensive lineman Jeremiah Kolone to the practice squad.

With Noteboom on IR, David Edwards is expected to start at left guard for the Rams. 

