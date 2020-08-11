RamDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Patient Rams RB Malcolm Brown emerges from Todd Gurley’s shadow

Eric D. Williams

Malcolm Brown and Todd Gurley entered the NFL the same season in 2015 when the Los Angeles Rams were still in St. Louis -- Gurley a first-round pick and instant star while Brown had to earn a roster spot as an undrafted rookie out of Texas.

Through relocation to L.A. and sharing a running back room the next five years, the two grew close. So when Gurley was released this offseason in a cost-cutting move and later signed with the Atlanta Falcons, Brown understandably had mixed feelings.

His good friend was gone, but Gurley’s departure created an opportunity for Brown to earn playing time.

“Todd was probably one of the coolest dudes I ever met,” Brown said. “That made it that much easier anyway. We always fed off each other and things like that. It’s just a mindset. I feel like a lot of guys get caught up in wanting to be the man immediately. But, it’s a grind.

“I knew what was coming from the jump. I’m undrafted. The running back class I came in with was crazy. I knew what it was from the jump. I knew that I had to focus in on playing my role. I think that’s the biggest thing, you have a role when you get into this league. You can’t just hop in and be the man all the time.”

At 27 years old and entering his sixth season, Brown is the most experienced player in the running back room. He intimately knows head coach Sean McVay’s system and can teach younger players the details of the position.

Brown grinded out career highs in rushing yards (255) and touchdowns (5) for a season in 2019. However, the Rams’ run game scuffled, which is one of the reasons the team moved on from Gurley and selected Florida State’s Cam Akers in the second round of this year’s draft.

The Rams averaged just 3.7 yards per carry on first down runs last season, No. 28 in the NFL.

Brown will compete with Akers, 2019 third-round selection Darrell Henderson and 2018 sixth-round selection John Kelly for playing time this season.

Combined, the group has a total of 946 rushing yards in the NFL. Gurley left the Rams at No. 6 on the team’s all-time rushing list with 5,404 yards.

All four, along with undrafted rookie Xavier Woods out of Southern Methodist University, should get a chance to earn carries in the offense. But Brown will get the first look.

Along with Brown, the Rams will lean on new running backs coach Thomas Brown to help reignite the running game. McVay spoke highly of Brown’s knowledge of the running back position and his enthusiasm for the game.

Coaching running back for the Rams is Brown’s coaching debut in the NFL. However, he worked with Melvin Gordon, Nick Chubb and Sony Michel during his nine years in college.

“He’s a great dude, man,” Malcolm Brown said about his position coach. “You can tell his intensity right off the bat, getting his focus on the details of the game -- just some of the smallest things you can think of. To have that addition to our staff has been amazing already, and we haven’t even gotten into the bulk of it. … He’s intentional, he’s intense about what he does. He loves what he does, and he wants us to learn.” 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five questions as Rams make second appearance on Hard Knocks

How NFL's L.A. teams deal with Covid-19 a main theme of reality TV show

Eric D. Williams

How Rams Cooper Kupp developed into elite NFL slot receiver

Eastern Washington product led league with 783 receiving yards from slot

Eric D. Williams

by

BillEnright

Sean McVay concedes Rams DT A’Shawn Robinson could miss time

Rams signed Alabama product to two-year, $17 million deal in free agency

Eric D. Williams

Robert Woods, Rams receivers out to prove their worth in 2020

USC product No. 6 in the NFL in total receptions over the last two seasons

Eric D. Williams

Live scrimmages replace preseason games for Rams to evaluate young players

Los Angeles Rams GM Les Snead says live tackling drills will help in evaluation of back end of roster

Eric D. Williams

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey on contract status: ‘I’m not worried about it.’

L.A. star defensive back says he's focused on football, being a leader for his teammates

Eric D. Williams

Jared Goff says Rams taking ‘every precaution’ with Covid-19 pandemic

Los Angeles Rams QB focused on improving footwork during the offseason

Eric D. Williams

Are the Rams playoff contenders? Five questions with Football Outsiders

After finishing last season out of the playoffs for the first time in three years, the Los Angeles Rams could be in  postseason conversation.

Eric D. Williams

Rams personnel report: the Sean McVay era

A blow-by-blow look at how the Los Angeles Rams used personnel during head coach Sean McVay's tenure with the team.

Eric D. Williams

Replacing Todd Gurley is a top training camp story for the Los Angeles Rams

Rookie Cam Akers leads a young group of running backs battling to replace productive veteran Todd Gurley for the Los Angeles Rams

Eric D. Williams