Why latest injury to LB Terrell Lewis is troubling for Rams

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- In need of productive edge rushers, the Los Angeles Rams are in wait-and-see mode when it comes to rookie outside linebacker Terrell Lewis.

The University of Alabama product has been out of practice this week with a knee injury, making his availability uncertain for the team’s season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 13.

“We are working through some things, trying to figure out what is going on with his knee,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Wednesday. “Doing some tests -- some different things like that. I don’t have any updates, but that’s why he’s missed. We are just getting some things figured out.”

At 6-5 and 262 pounds with good athleticism, Lewis’ talent is undeniable. The Rams selected him the third round as a size/speed guy they could hopefully develop into a refined pass rusher over time.

However, injuries were a concern for Lewis coming into the league, and one of the reasons he was still available in the third round.

At Alabama, Lewis only played in four games in 2017 due to a right elbow injury and missed the entire 2018 season with a torn ACL in his right knee.

Along with that, the Rams do not have many experienced edge rushers on their roster. Excluding free agent addition Leonard Floyd, Rams edge rushers have a combined 11 NFL sacks.

So McVay needs a healthy Lewis on the field sooner rather than later.

“It’s a unique situation,” McVay said Thursday. “I’m probably not knowledgeable enough to be able to truly articulate it. There’s still a lot of things that we’ve got to get figured out, so I’d like to be able to wait until I have the right information, and accurate information to be able to give you guys what’s going on with him.”