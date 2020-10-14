Rams OLB Obo Okronkwo out 4-6 weeks with elbow injury

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said outside linebacker Obo Okoronkwo will miss four-to-six weeks due to a sprained left elbow that will require a minor procedure to fix.

Okoronkwo suffered the injury in last week’s win over the Washington Football Club.

“After consulting with our doctors they felt like the best course would be to get that thing fixed,” McVay said. “It didn’t really change the trajectory of time. We haven’t anything with his roster spot, but we will. We’re going to wait a couple days to decide what we specifically do with that extra spot we have.”

The move was first reported by The Athletic.

Okoronkwo has played 95 defensive snaps in five games for the Rams, posting six combined tackles and a sack. Okoronkwo also played 62 snaps on special teams.

“It’s unfortunate because Obo had been doing some really good things, both on defense and special teams,” McVay said. “But fortunately, with the injury he does have, it was just a minor things that needed to be fixed.”

Now that Okoronkwo is unavailable, McVay will lean on starter Samson Ebukam, Terrell Lewis, Justin Hollins and Jachai Polite to fill the void.

McVay also said inside linebacker Micah Kiser, who missed last week’s game with a groin issue, will be limited on Wednesday.

“He is on track,” McVay said. “The anticipation is he will be ready to go, as long as he doesn’t have any setbacks. But we’ll take those soft tissue (injuries) one day at a time, and we’ll be smart with him today.”