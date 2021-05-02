Iowa OT Alaric Jackson highlights Rams undrafted rookies

The Los Angeles Rams did not draft an offensive lineman, even though center and offensive tackle were perceived as priorities for the team heading into the draft.

However, the Rams did add a player to the offensive line room in Iowa offensive tackle Alaric Jackson, one of nine undrafted rookies the team agreed to terms with soon after the draft.

“(He’s) a very talented kid and because of the Big Ten, didn’t have as good a year,” Rams GM Les Snead said about Jackson. “A little bit probably similar to (OL) David Edwards types, where he didn’t have as good a year as the year before and he fell out of the draft.

“He was a kid that was down at the Senior Bowl, but he’s definitely got to make a team and contribute talent, so we’ll see if we can officialize that and go to work.”

Rams head coach Sean McVay also sees Chandler Brewer, who opted out of last season due to COVID-19, as an addition to this year’s offensive line group. Because of Brewer’s history with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, he was deemed high-risk.

“Chandler Brewer was our draft pick this year opting back in,” McVay said. “A guy that we have a lot of excitement about that can play inside and outside. Chandler Brewer was the guy we added to the mix that wasn't with us last year. There you go.”

The Rams also added another lineman in offensive tackle Jordan Meredith.

And safety Troy Warner out of BYU has a good pedigree, with older brother Fred Warner a standout, Pro Bowl linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers.

Here’s the full list of undrafted rookies:

WR Landen Akers, Iowa State

OT Alaric Jackson, Iowa

S Paris Ford, Pittsburgh

S Jovan Grant, Merrimack College

WR Jeremiah Haydel Texas State

OL Jordan Meredith Western Kentucky

OLB Max Roberts, Boston College

DT George Silvanic, Air Force

S Troy Warner, BYU