Rams personnel report: Week 11 vs. Bucs

Give Jared Goff his props, he played well against one of the best defenses in the NFL in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – a 27-24 win for the Los Angeles Rams.

Goff threw for 376 yards and three touchdowns, completing 76 percent of his passes.

Since McVay joined the Rams in 2017, Goff has thrown for the most 350-plus games in the NFL (13). That’s impressive, when you think of guys like Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, Drew Brees, Patrick Mahomes and Philip Rivers playing during that same time frame.

Goff is two games away form becoming the all-time leader in team history in that category.

Rookie safety Jordan Fuller also had a big day, finishing with two interceptions against Tom Brady, along with four combined tackle and two pass breakups. Selected in the sixth round by the Rams, the Ohio State product continues to show that he’s one of the diamonds in the rough from this year’s draft class.

PERSONNEL GROUPING (OFFENSE)

Source: Next Gen Stats

Total plays: 71 (excluding penalties)

11 (One RB, One TE, 3 WRs) Pass -- 42. Run – 8. Total: 50

12 (One RB, Two TEs, 2 WRs) Pass – 7. Run – 8. Total: 15

13 (One RB, Three TEs, 1 WRs) Pass – 2. Run – 4. Total: 6

PASSING BY PERSONNEL GROUPING



Jared Goff

11: 30-for-42 (71.43 percent) for 337 yards, with one TD and two INT. Goff was not sacked, posting an 83.3 passer rating.

12: 7-for-7 (100.0 percent) for 28 yards, with zero TDs and zero INT. Goff was not sacked and posted an 83.3 passer rating.

13: 2-for-2 (100.00 percent) for 11 yards, with two TDs and zero INT. Goff was not sacked and posted a 129.2 passer rating.



RUSHING BY PERSONNEL GROUPING

11: 8 for 13 yards (1.63 average) Long: 14. 0 TD

12: 8 for 8 yards (1.00 average) Long: 4. 0 TD

13: 4 for 16 yards (4.0 average) Long: 11. 0 TD

PERSONNEL GROUPINGS (DEFENSE)

Total plays: 67 (excluding penalties)

Base (4 DBs): Pass – 5. Run – 4. Total -- 9

5 DBs: Pass – 29. Run – 14. Total – 43.

Dime-plus (6 or more DBs): Pass – 15. Run –0. Total – 15.

PASS RUSH

Total plays: 49

Rush 3 – 6 (12.2 percent) Sacks -- 0

Rush 4 – 35 (71.4 percent). Sacks -- 1

Rush 5 – 6 (12.2 percent). Sacks-- 0.

Rush 6 – 2 (4.1 percent). Sacks -- 0

Here’s the snap counts for the Rams vs. Bucs

OFFENSE (Based on 72 snaps)

Quarterback – Jared Goff 72

Running back – Darrell Henderson Jr. 33, Malcolm Brown 27, Cam Akers 12

Wide receiver – Robert Woods 68, Josh Reynolds 65, Cooper Kupp 52, Van Jefferson 4

Tight end – Tyler Higbee 52, Gerald Everett 41, Johnny Mundt 6

Offensive line – Rob Havenstein 72, Austin Blythe 72, Austin Corbett 72, David Edwards 72, Joe Noteboom 72

DEFENSE (Based on 69 snaps)

Line – Aaron Donald 62, Michael Brockers 46, Sebastian Joseph-Day 28, Morgan Fox 22, A’Shawn Robinson 15, Greg Gaines 8.

Linebacker – Leonard Floyd 63, Micah Kiser 59, Justin Hollins 32, Samson Ebukam 29, Kenny Young 20, Terrell Lewis 14, Troy Reeder 6.

Defensive back – John Johnson 69, Jalen Ramsey 69, Jordan Fuller 69, Troy Hill 62, Darious Williams 62, Nick Scott 21, David Long Jr. 3.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Nick Scott 24, Long 24, Mundt 21, Nsimba Webster 21, Troy Reeder 20, JuJu Hughes 19, Xavier Jones 19, Ebukam 15, Hollins 15, J.R. Reed 15, Matt Gay 11, Johnny Hekker 11, Jake McQuaide 11, Fox 10, Jachai Polite 10, Gaines 9, Coleman Shelton 6, Tremayne Anchrum 6, Havenstein 6, Edwards 6, Corbett 6, Blythe 6, Higbee 6, Jefferson 5, Williams 5, Young 5, Robinson 4, Johnson 4, Brockers 4, Joseph-Day 4, Kiser 3