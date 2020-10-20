Rams personnel report: Week 6 vs. San Francisco

After an eight-sack performance a week ago against the Washington Football Club, the Los Angles Rams were held without a sack in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

San Francisco offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan devised an impressive game plan to keep Aaron Donald from taking over the game.

It’s only the second game this season Donald was held without a sack.

“It was a lot of perimeter-type stuff, where you’re seeing a lot of those kind of flip plays to (49ers WR) Deebo Samuel,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said. “A lot of the toss actions. He (Donald) was definitely influencing the game, but in a lot of instances, he wasn’t necessarily at the point of attack and in some cases he’s on the backside.

“So, a lot of the concepts and different things that they were activating to minimize the impact you can have as an interior player, where they really stretched your edges in your second and third levels.”

After a three-sack performance last week, linebacker Troy Reeder was relegated to 20 snaps on special teams, and did not see the field on defense with Micah Kiser returning to the starting lineup.

And McVay said rookie Cam Akers got just one snap on offense because of the low snap count on that side of the ball and going with Darrell Henderson Jr. and Malcolm Brown in the running back rotation.

“It was nothing that Cam didn’t do,” McVay said. “It was more of a result of us not really being able to establish the continuity, the rhythm that we’d like to be able to do off offensively, where you can activate a bunch of different things and be able to get some different guys touches.”

As always, you can check out the personnel report for head coach Sean McVay’s tenure with the Rams here.

PERSONNEL GROUPING (OFFENSE)

Source: Next Gen Stats

Total plays: 57 (excluding penalties)

11 (One RB, One TE, 3 WRs) Pass -- 33. Run – 9. Total: 42

12 (One RB, Two TEs, 2 WRs) Pass – 5. Run – 10. Total: 15

PASSING BY PERSONNEL GROUPING



Jared Goff

11: 17-for-33 (51.5 percent) for 150 yards, with two TDs and one INT. Goff was not sacked and posted a 71.5 passer rating.

12: 2-for-5 (40.0 percent) for 48 yards, with zero TDs and zero INT. Goff was not sacked and posted a 75.4 passer rating.



RUSHING BY PERSONNEL GROUPING

11: 9 for 56 yards (6.2 average) Long: 13. 2 TD

12: 10 for 57 yards (5.7 average) Long: 18. 0 TD

PERSONNEL GROUPINGS (DEFENSE)

Total plays: 52 (excluding penalties)

Base (4 DBs): Pass – 7. Run – 22. Total – 29.

(5 DBs): Pass – 19. Run – 14. Total – 33.

Dime-plus (6 or more DBs): Pass – 7. Run –1. Total – 8.

PASS RUSH

Total plays: 33

Rush 1 – 2 (6.1 percent). Sacks -- 0

Rush 3 – 3 (9.1 percent) Sacks -- 0

Rush 4 – 20 (60.6 percent). Sacks – 0

Rush 5 – 6 (18.2 percent). Sacks – 0.

Rush 6 – 2 (6.1 percent). Sacks -- 0

Here’s the snap counts for the Rams vs. San Francisco:

OFFENSE (Based on 68 snaps)

Quarterback – Jared Goff 68

Running back – Darrell Henderson 32, Malcolm Brown 27, Cam Akers 1

Wide receiver – Robert Woods 57, Cooper Kupp 55, Josh Reynolds 50, Van Jefferson 3

Tight end – Tyler Higbee 45, Gerald Everett 30

Offensive line – Andrew Whitworth 68, Rob Havenstein 68, Austin Blythe 68, Austin Corbett 68, David Edwards 68

DEFENSE (Based on 73 snaps)

Line – Aaron Donald 63, Michael Brockers 60, Sebastian Joseph-Day 42, Morgan Fox 28, Greg Gaines 26.

Linebacker – Micah Kiser 73, Leonard Floyd 68, Justin Hollins 35, Kenny Young 25, Samson Ebukam 21, Terrell Lewis 9, Jachai Polite 9.

Defensive back – John Johnson 73, Taylor Rapp 73, Jalen Ramsey 73, Troy Hill 72, Darious Williams 44, Terrell Burgess 9.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Nick Scott 24, Burgess 24, Natrez Patrick 24, David Long 22, Troy Reeder 20, Johnny Mundt 19, Nsimba Webster 18, Xavier Jones 14, Ebukam 14, JuJu Hughes 14, Jachai Polite 13, Hollins 11, Johnny Hekker 9, Jake McQuaide 9, Samuel Sloman 7, Williams 5, Johnson 4, Kiser 4, Edwards 3, Corbett 3, Havenstein 3, Blythe 3, Higbee 3, Coleman Shelton 3, Tremayne Anchrum 3, Donald 4, Brockers 4, Gaines 4, Joseph 3, Jefferson 3, Kupp 2