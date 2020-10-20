Jared Goff had been the picture of efficiency at the quarterback position during the first part of the year for the Los Angeles Rams.

And then he faced the San Francisco 49ers, and uncharacteristically missed on throws to a handful of receivers in his team’s 24-16 loss at Levi’s Stadium.

“I think it was some good, some bad, some things that I think we’ll want back,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said, when asked about Goff’s performance. “He did give us a chance at the end.”

Goff completed just 50 percent of his passes (19 of 38) for a season-low 198 passing yards. He threw two touchdown passes, but also a costly interception in the end zone on a ball picked off by cornerback Jason Verrett while trying to bring his team back.

“We liked our match-ups,” Goff said. “We liked what we had all night and we had guys open. We had good things out there and we’ve just got to execute better. We’ve got to be a little bit better at execution. Again, I think if I’m a little bit better tonight, we have a different result and unfortunately that’s the way it goes, but I’ll learn from it and be better.”

Goff averaged just 5.2 yards per throw. And he could not get anything going with one of his main targets, Cooper Kupp. Goff had Kupp open for a what could have been a deep touchdown pass, but the Eastern Washington product got twisted up trying to locate the ball in the air.

Kupp also had an uncharacteristic drop in the end zone on an out route that should have been a score. Kupp was targeted nine times but finished with just three receptions for 11 yards.

Tight end Tyler Higbee led the Rams with three receptions for 56 yards. Although they did not get a sack, the Niners did a nice job of creating consistent pressure on Goff and playing sticky defense in the secondary.

Goff has traditionally struggled when defenses bring pressure in his face. Entering Sunday’s game against San Francisco, Goff has a 44.6% comp percentage under pressure since the start of his NFL career in 2016, according to Next Gen Stats (31 out of 32 qualified quarterbacks.)

The Rams had used fast starts to take control of games. L.A. had scored touchdowns on four of the team’s five opening drives.

However, after winning the toss and deferring for a fifth straight game, San Francisco took the ball right down the field and scored. And the Rams failed to match, with their opening drive stalling out around midfield.

Goff finished 5-of-12 for 42 yards and score in the opening half.

The Niners led from start to finish.

McVay chalked up his team’s struggles on offense to lack of execution, also giving San Francisco proper credit. McVay said that he’s shifted his focus to an important, Monday Night Football contest at SoFi Stadium against the 5-1 Chicago Bears.

“You always look at the tape -- that’s where the truth lies,” McVay said. “We correct that. We have accountability and ownership for where we can all be better, coaches and players alike. We address those issues and we move forward, that’s what you have to be able to do.

“We always talk about not allowing the previous setback to affect the ability to move forward and we can’t wait to get going on our preparation for the Bears.”