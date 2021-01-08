Jared Goff listed as questionable for Seahawks, ready if number is called

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- For a second straight day, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff was a limited participant in practice and has been listed as questionable for Saturday’s road playoff contest against the Seattle Seahawks.

“He’s doing everything that our practice allows,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said. “There’s nothing quite like simulating a game with all the things that entails, but in terms of the ball handling, throwing the ball, some of the things that you would maybe have concerns about, he’s done everything in his power to continue to get himself ready to go. That’s where I would just say I’ve been very impressed, and it’s a credit to how he’s handled this.”

Like McVay, Goff was noncommittal when asked if he would start on Saturday. The Cal product is working his way back from surgery on the thumb of his right, throwing hand that kept him out of the regular season finale against the Arizona Cardinals last week.

“I’m just continuing to feel good, get better and continue to heal this thumb and making sure it’s ready to go,” Goff said.

Asked about what his mindset is on the possibility of starting this weekend, this is what Goff had to say:



“I’m in the mindset that if I have to play at any point, I’m ready to play,” he said. “It’s continuing to progress well.”

For his part, backup John Wolford said he’s preparing for Saturday’s game as he normally would. Both Wolford and Goff got reps with the starters this week.

“I’m trying to treat it like I would any other week,” Wolford said. “Whether you’re the two or the one, in my mind, your preparation should be the same. You’ve got to be ready to go. You don’t know when your number is going to be called. So, not much has changed in that regard. I’ll keep doing what I’ve been doing the past 17 weeks.”

Goff said that he and McVay together will make the determination on whether he plays on Saturday.

“Ultimately, it’s his call, but it has a lot to do with where I feel I’m at,” Goff said. “Obviously, I’m not going to reveal anything. I feel good and I’m progressing well. Whether it’s starting, whether it’s not, I’ll be ready to go.”