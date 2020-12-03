SI.com
Los Angeles Rams waive edge rusher Jachai Polite

Eric D. Williams

The bumpy NFL road continues for outside linebacker Jachai Polite.

After making the final roster and spending the first three months with the team, the Los Angeles Rams waived Polite on Wednesday. The University of Florida product played sparingly on defense and saw most of his action on special teams for the Rams.

He totaled four combined tackles and a sack in 11 games played. Polite played 46 snaps on defense and 146 on special teams for the Rams this season.

The Rams expect outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo to return to the active roster after being on injured reserve for six weeks with an elbow injury. And they claimed outside linebacker Derek Rivers off waivers after the New England Patriots released him last week, leaving L.A. deep at outside linebacker.

Polite, 22, was selected in the third round of the 2019 draft by the New York Jets, but released during final roster cuts. He spent time on the Seattle Seahawks practice squad in 2019 before landing on L.A.’s practice squad last season.

