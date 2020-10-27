SI.com
RamDigest
Rams release kicker Samuel Sloman, look for consistency in Kai Forbath

Eric D. Williams

In an expected move, the Los Angeles Rams announced they have released kicker rookie Samuel Sloman.

Selected in the seventh round out of Miami of Ohio, Sloman won a three-man kicking competition during training camp between himself, CFL product Lirim Hajrullahu and XFL stand out Austin MacGinnis.

However, Sloman struggled during the regular season, missing three extra points, two of which were blocked.

The Rams signed veteran kicker Kai Forbath last week from Chicago’s practice squad for competition and insurance, with head coach Sean McVay giving Sloman one more chance to keep the job.

However, Sloman had another kick blocked in Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears, this one a 48-yard.

In seven games played, Sloman finished 8-of-11 on field goals with a long of 42 yards and 18 of 21 on extra points.

For Forbath, joining the Rams is a homecoming. Forbath attended Norte Dame High in Sherman Oaks and later starred at UCLA.

Forbath has an 87 percent career field goal percentage and kicked for the Washington Football Team when McVay worked there as an offensive assistant.

Forbath joined the team on Sunday after going through COVID-19 protocols and kicked during pre-game warm-ups at SoFi Stadium on Monday.

“He’s had experience,” McVay said. “When we played against Dallas last year that was, I believe, his first game for them, he was automatic. I’m familiar with him from having been with him in Washington and a guy that’s had some success in this league. That’s what went into the decision.”

