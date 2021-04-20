NewsGM ReportGamedayRamDigest+SI.com
Search

Rams release DB Tyrique McGhee

Former practice squad player twice suspended by NFL
Author:
Publish date:

Twice suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing substances, the Los Angeles Rams released defensive back Tyrique McGhee on Monday, according to the NFL transaction report.

The Rams made the move two weeks after McGhee was suspended for five games by the league for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.

McGhee was suspended two games in November last year for violating that same policy.

McGhee did not appear in a game for the Rams in 2020. He spent all season on the practice squad and joined the Rams last season as an undrafted rookie out of Georgia. 

USATSI_14870342
News

Rams release DB Tyrique McGhee

USATSI_15276600 (1)
News

L.A. Rams No. 9 impact play: Cam Akers gashes Niners for 61 yards

USATSI_15276061
News

Attorney: Video shows Aaron Donald did not commit assault

USATSI_15304928 (1)
News

Rams aware of alleged assault by Aaron Donald in hometown of Pittsburgh

USATSI_14806661
News

L.A. Rams 25-and-under team: Nsimba Webster

USATSI_15497944
News

Rams mock draft roundup: OL, LB top picks in 2nd round

USATSI_15022279 (1)
News

Rams No 10. impact play: Darious Williams pick against New York Giants

USATSI_15393026
News

L.A. Rams All-Under-25 team: Van Jefferson