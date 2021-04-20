Rams release DB Tyrique McGhee

Twice suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing substances, the Los Angeles Rams released defensive back Tyrique McGhee on Monday, according to the NFL transaction report.

The Rams made the move two weeks after McGhee was suspended for five games by the league for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.

McGhee was suspended two games in November last year for violating that same policy.

McGhee did not appear in a game for the Rams in 2020. He spent all season on the practice squad and joined the Rams last season as an undrafted rookie out of Georgia.