Rams safety Taylor Rapp seizes opportunity in return to starting role

Limited to watching from the sideline in training camp due to a knee injury, Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp eventually lost his starting job to rookie safety Jordan Fuller, a sixth-round selection this year out of Ohio State.

But Rapp didn’t sulk. He continued to study and prepare each week, getting time on defense when the Rams went with six defensive backs and serving as a core special teams players

However, when Fuller was placed on injured reserve last week due to a lingering shoulder injury, Rapp got his chance to get back into the starting lineup and has made the most of his opportunity. Fuller is eligible to return from the injured list after L.A.’s bye week for a Week 10 home contest against the Seattle Seahawks.

“It’s definitely been tough for me,” Rapp said. “But every week I really prepared like I’m the starter, no matter what -- if I’m the actual starter playing 100 percent of the snaps on defense or whether that’s 15, 20 or 30 snaps on defense or just a special teams player.

“I’m going to prepare like I’m the starter and make sure I’m getting my preparation during the week because like we saw, I had an opportunity. You never know when someone goes down, obviously with the unfortunate injury to Jordan, but you never know when you’re going to get your chance, and you always want to be prepared.”

The University of Washington product is fourth on the Rams with 33 combined tackles and a pass breakup, starting two of the last three games at safety.

This year has been a struggle for Rapp on the field because he’s had to fight for consistent playing time. A three-year starter for the Huskies, Rapp started 10 games his rookie season for L.A. – so he’s been accustomed to being a mainstay in the defensive game plan.

But starting training camp with a knee issue and a lack of live reps affected Rapp’s ability to get into a flow with new defensive coordinator Brandon Staley’s scheme.

“Any time you can get more reps, obviously you’re going to feel more comfortable with the defense,” Rapp said. “You’re going to be able to play loose out there, play free. So, obviously I had that unfortunate situation where I missed most of training camp with an injury and I wasn’t able to get those reps.

“But now with me being back, playing these first six games and getting more reps under my belt, I’m starting to get more comfortable and play a lot looser.”

One thing Rapp and the rest of the Rams’ defense has to improve is their ability to get ball carriers on the ground in the open field.

According to Next Gen Stats, the Rams allow an average of 10.4 yards after the catch. Only the Dallas Cowboys have been worse in that statistic (13.2 average yards after the catch).

“It’s something that we really have to emphasize,” Rapp said. “I think the coaches are doing a good job of emphasizing that during the week of practice, when we’re out there practicing. Obviously we’re not going live, but you can visualize and finish -- get to where you need to be without actually making the tackle in practice. So really just emphasizing that in practice, making sure everyone is finishing and running to the ball.”