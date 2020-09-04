Rookie Sam Sloman wins L.A. Rams kicking competition

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- In somewhat of a surprise, the Los Angeles Rams kept rookie seventh-round selection Sam Sloman as the team’s kicker for the 2020 season.

Kickers Austin MacGinnis and Lirim Hajrullahu were among 17 players released by the Rams on Friday, a day ahead when team’s need to have their final, 53-man rosters in by Saturday at 1 p.m. local time.

MacGinnis and Hajrullahu appeared to perform better in both scrimmages and practices open to reporters.

However, Rams head coach Sam McVay said the team held daily kicking competitions. The Miami of Ohio product also showed a strong leg on kickoffs and beyond 50 yards on field goals, so Sloman apparently performed well enough to win the job

Also among the roster cuts for the Rams was former 2018, sixth-round draft choice running back John Kelly. McVay and other teammates like Aaron Donald had praised the play of undrafted rookie running back Xavier Jones, who remains with the team.

Other players let go on Friday include Adonis Alexander, linebacker Daniel Bituli, tight end Kendall Blanton, center Cohl Cabral, guard Jamil Demby, receiver Earnest Edwards, safety Jake Gervase, safety Juju Hughes, guard Jeremiah Kolone, receiver J.J. Koski, defensive back Dayan Lake, defensive back Tyrique McGee, linebacker Derrick Moncrief and receiver Easop Winston.

The Rams are currently at 62 players and must release nine more by Saturday to reach the NFL’s limit of 53 on the final roster in preparation of the team’s season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.