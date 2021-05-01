Rams select LB Ernest Jones at No. 103 in third round

L.A. adds speed at second level of defense in South Carolina product

Looking to add more speed on the second level of the defense, the Los Angeles Rams selected South Carolina linebacker Ernest Jones with the No. 103 pick in the third round.

The Rams traded the No. 88 pick in the third to the San Francisco 49ers for two, fourth-round selections in this draft.

So. on the final day of the draft on Saturday, the Rams will have picks at No. 117, No. 121 and No. 141 in the fourth round, No. 209 in the sixth round and No. 252 in the seventh round.

At 6-2 and 220 pounds, Jones led South Carolina in tackles the past two seasons and finished with two career interceptions.

He ran a 4.69-second, 40-yard time on his pro day, posted a 38.5-inch vertical and did 19 reps at 225 pounds in the bench press.