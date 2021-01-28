Hawks hiring of Shane Waldron as OC latest departure for Rams

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay will be doing some major reshuffling of his coaching staff this offseason.

The latest coach to bolt for another team is passing game coordinator Shane Waldron, who received a promotion as the new offensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN.

The Rams also lost cornerbacks coach Aubrey Pleasant, hired as the new secondary coach of the Detroit Lions; defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, hired as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers and linebackers coach Joe Barry, who joined Staley as the Chargers’ defensive passing game coordinator.

Earlier last year, quarterbacks coach Liam Coen accepted a job as offensive coordinator at the University of Kentucky. McVay also reportedly blocked Staley from interviewing offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell for the Chargers’ vacant offensive coordinator position.

McVay already replaced Staley, hiring Raheem Morris as the new defensive coordinator. Rams general manager Les Snead said that Morris will continue to run Staley’s defense, adding his tweaks from his time with former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn and the Seattle Cover 3, along with coming up in the business as a defensive assistant under 4-3 defensive guru Monte Kiffin with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Rams also hired new special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis. Current special teams coordinator John Bonamego was retained as a senior coaching assistant.

Along with reshuffling the coaching staff, the Rams will have to make some changes in personnel department, with Brad Holmes moving on from his role of director of college scouting to take the executive vice president and general manager position of the Detroit Lions, bringing with him Ray Agnew as Detroit’s new assistant general manager. Agnew served as director of pro scouting for the Rams.

“Sometimes it’s a headache, for sure, because that means good people are leaving,” Snead said about all the changes. “I think when you’re living through the model -- I would say the simple model is, the goal is to have success. The goal is to have success, some semblance of consistent success, and that usually leads to other organizations wanting to tap into maybe getting a piece of the DNA, maybe some of the blueprint from that organization.

“And usually that involves really skilled people. The other part of that model in doing the job, I think we talked about it earlier, is identifying really talented coaches, front office people, athletic trainers -- whoever it may be -- at the early stages of their career, or in the NFL, and continuing to develop those people so that when you do have coaches, staff, leave, there may be someone that is lesser-known, but that is equipped and ready to move up and continue the flywheel.”