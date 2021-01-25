Will Andrew Whitworth play in 2021? Rams should bring him back

Initially bullish on his potential return in 2021, Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle and co-captain Andrew Whitworth softened his stance on whether he would be back for another season.

“Sometimes we construe what things you say a little different,” Whitworth said. “I wouldn’t say that I was already decided to come back. It’s was more in the sense of when I sit from where I was a week ago, or two weeks ago, three weeks ago, I’m looking for reasons that would tell me, ‘Hey, I need to stop playing,” or those kinds of things. So, I don’t see those.

“But obviously, the season is over now, so I’ll sit down and collect thoughts with the family, and with Sean (McVay) and the Rams, and we’ll figure those things out. But yeah, I think with unfinished business and what I’ve had to overcome this season, I would love to go back out there and compete with this football team again, but there’s a lot of things that have to align there.”

Whitworth impressively returned in time for the playoffs from a MCL and PCL tear in his left knee suffered during a Week 10 contest against the Seattle Seahawks.

Whitworth said the injury usually requires a 16-week recovery time, but he was able to make it back on the field safely in eight weeks with diligent rehabilitation.

“I had to make the decision that maybe for my personal career of how you’re going to perform or not perform, being out there with my guys was more important,” Whitworth said. “And to me, making that decision and going through that, all of those things make me even more invigorated to get out there with them again. And hopefully things work out personally and with the team for me to be back.”

Joe Noteboom, one of the potential replacements for Whitworth at left tackle if he does not return, played solid in his absence during the second half of the season, starting the last seven games of the regular season.

Whitworth still has a year left on his deal that would pay him $9.5 million in total compensation for the 2021 season if he returns. That’s chump change for a Pro Bowl-caliber left tackle, which was the level Whitworth was playing at before his injury last season. According to Over the Cap, Whitworth’s $9.5 million would rank No. 16 among starting left tackles in the NFL for 2021.

Yes, Whitworth turns 40 years old at the end of this year in December. And the Rams would be wise to draft or develop his eventual replacement this year. Having Noteboom in the fold is a good starting point.

However, talented left tackles are a coveted commodity. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers certainly would have liked to have his blindside protector David Bakhtiari, who suffered a season-ending knee injury, available against Tampa Bay in the NFC Championship game.

Whitworth has done a good job keeping his weight down and taking care of his body as he’s gotten older. Along with his production, the offensive co-caption also provides leadership to the Rams.

Whitworth also remains deeply involved in the L.A. community, earning his third nomination for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his community service efforts.

“He’s been such a steady leader,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said. “You could see the way that his teammates look up to him, not only for his production on the field, but just the way that he pours into these guys.

“And so, it’s definitely a big boost really for everybody and kind of, like I mentioned at the beginning, you feel his presence. There are certain guys you just feel when they’re out on the field and they just bring those added igniters, if you will. Certainly, I think Andrew is in that category.”