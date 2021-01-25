Rams sign QB Devlin “Duck” Hodges to futures contract

True to his word, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay already started adding competition to the quarterback room.

And while Jared Goff certainly should not be concerned about losing his job to Devlin “Duck” Hodges, the addition of the former Pittsburgh Steeler does bring another player with starting NFL experience.

Hodges announced via twitter that he would be joining the Rams this year.

According to the Rams, Hodges signed a reserve/future contract with the team, joining Goff, John Wolford and Bryce Perkins in the quarterback room. They also brought back safety Jake Gervase on reserve/future contract.

Devlin “Duck” Hodges became a fan favorite for the Steelers during the 2019 season, with fans showing up in duck costumes.

With starter Ben Roethlisberger out for the season due to a shoulder injury, Hodges played in eight games with six starts, throwing for 1,063 yards, five touchdowns and eight interceptions. He finished with a 3-3 record in 2019.

Hodges spent all the 2020 season on the practice squad for the Steelers and his contract was not renewed by Pittsburgh at the end of the year.

At 6-1 and 210 pounds with good movement skills, Hodges threw for over 14,000 yards and 111 touchdowns as a four-year starter in college at Samford.

Hodges, 24, looks a lot more like Wolford than Goff and appears to fit McVay’s profile of looking for a more mobile quarterback that can lead his team.