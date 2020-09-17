THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Facing one of the most talented offenses in the NFL in the Dallas Cowboys, led by dynamic running back Ezekiel Elliott, the Los Angeles Rams held them to a respectable 17 points.

The Rams allowed the Cowboys to convert 3 of 12 on third down, and Dallas averaged just 5.8 yards per play -- all solid numbers from new Rams offensive coordinator Brandon Staley’s group.

However, Staley is not resting on his laurels and says there’s plenty of room for his defense to improve.

“We’re encouraged, but far from satisfied,” Staley said. “Certainly encouraged that we were able to finish the game. The second half was more indicative of how we expect to play. But certainly, through all four quarters, there’s a lot to correct.

“As a coach and as a player, as a competitor, we’re all in this together. We know that there’s a lot that we need to get going on and that’s what makes competition fun is working at your game. Whether it's coach, player or as a unit we need to get back to work.”

One point of emphasis this week for the Rams at practice has been tackling, both in open space and at the line of scrimmage. A handful of times the Rams let Dallas ball carriers cut back to green grass or failed to pursue with the right leverage to prevent big gains.

The Rams allowed the Cowboys to roll up 380 yards of total offense. So while L.A. toughened up in the red zone, they gave up some yards in between the 20-yard lines.

“We got better as the game progressed,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said. “To Zeke’s credit and to (Cowboys QB) Dak (Prescott) and some of their skill players, those are some of the best skill players in the league. So, you’ve got to give them their due.

“I just thought in terms of just getting ourselves in position, shoulder leverage, being able to just pursue to the football, those are things you don’t get reps at. And so you could feel it. But as the game wore on, I thought we were better. We were more sure as tacklers.”

Unlike the Cowboys, who ran mostly three-receiver sets, Staley expect to see a lot of two-tight-end looks against the Eagles, who possess two, pretty good tight ends in Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert.

The Eagles ran two-tight-end sets almost 60 percent of the time against Washington last week.

“I’ve got as much respect for them as a tandem, as anybody in pro football,” Staley said. “Zach and Goedert are as good as you’re going to find. I’ve personally played against them twice.

“They're as good of a tandem in the run game and as in the pass game as you can find in the NFL. (Eagles Head Coach) Doug (Pederson) does a great job moving them around, creating formations that really try to create matchups for those two guys. So, we’re definitely going to have our hands full with those two.”