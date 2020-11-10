SI.com
RamDigest
Tale of the tape: Rams vs. Seahawks

Eric D. Williams

The Los Angeles Rams return to the field after a bye week to host the NFC West division-leading Seattle Seahawks.

The Rams are 19-24 all-time against the Seahawks. However, since taking over as the team’s head coach in 2017, Sean McVay has a 4-2 record against Seattle.

Even with Seattle’s usually strong defense struggling so far this season, McVay expects a tough, hard-hitting game in facing the Seahawks for the first time this year.

“We know this team too well to know what a great coach Pete Carroll is, (Seahawks defensive coordinator) Coach (Ken) Norton (Jr.),” McVay said. “They’ve got plenty of guys that have made plays and played at a high level throughout the course of their careers. Especially, just against these guys twice a year, each of the last three years, I think we know better. We’ve got to be at our best and there’ll be some opportunities that you can maybe try to take advantage.”

Weather once again will not be a factor under the translucent roof of SoFi Stadium, where the Rams are 3-0 this year. Temperatures are expected to be around 70 degrees and sunny at game time.

The Rams are 1.5-point favorites.

Clete Blakeman’s crew will officiate Sunday’s game.

2020 RECORD
Rams: 5-3
Seahawks: 6-2
Comment: The 69-year-old Carroll, who recently signed a contract extension through the 2025 season, has a 106-61-1 record in 11 seasons leading the Seahawks.

Points Per Game
Rams: 24.1 (21)
Seahawks: 34.2 (1)
Comment: Seahawks lead the league in scoring for the first time since Carroll took over as Seattle’s head coach.

Total offense
Rams: 396.4 yards per game (6)
Seahawks: 415.0 yards per game (3)
Comment: Seattle’s 86.21 percent red zone efficiency is tops in the NFL.

Rush offense
Rams: 137.8 yards per game (7)
Seahawks: 116.9 yards per game (14)
Comment: Rams leaning on the run game more than Seattle offense that usually emphasizes running the football.

Pass offense
Rams: 258.6 yards per game (13)
Seahawks 298.1 passing yards a game (1)
Comment: Up until last week’s 4-interception performance against Buffalo, Russell Wilson was having an MVP-type season.

Time of possession
Rams: 31:34 (8)
Seahawks: 29:27 (17)
Comment: Seattle kicker Jason Myers has made seven straight field goals to start the year.

Opponents points per game
Rams: 19.0 (2)
Seahawks: 30.4 (30)
Comment: Only the Baltimore Ravens (17.8 points a contest) allow less points per game than L.A.’s defense.

Total defense
Rams: 291.7 yards per game (2)
Seahawks: 455.8 yards per game (32)
Comment: L.A. defense holding opponents to just 4.74 yards per pay, tops in the NFL.

Rush Defense
Rams: 94.8 yards per game (5)
Seahawks: 93.6 yards per game (4)
Comment: Bobby Wagner leads Hawks with 80 combined tackles, and also has three sacks.

Pass Defense
Rams: 197.1 yards per game (2)
Seahawks: 362.1 yards per game (32)
Comment: Rams allowing a league-leading 5.71 yards per pass play.

Sacks
Rams: 25/165 yards (5)
Seahawks: 19/83 yards (T16)
Comment: Aaron Donald is tied for the league lead with nine sacks.

Penalties
Rams: 33/278 yards (T2)
Seahawks: 41/290 yards (T7)
Comment: Offensive lineman Damien Lewis leads Seattle with six accepted penalties for 50 yards, including three holding penalties.

Interceptions
Rams: 6 (T17)
Seahawks: 9 (T5)
Comment: Shaquill Griffin, Quandre Diggs and Ryan Neal all have two interceptions for Seattle.

Turnover differential
Rams: minus-2 (T20)
Seahawks: plus-3 (T9)
Comment: Seahawks have just three lost fumbles on the year. 

