NewsGM ReportGamedayRamDigest+SI.com
Search

Welcome to new league year: Rams trade for Matthew Stafford official

Rams looking to add playmakers with new QB in the fold
Author:
Publish date:

Happy new league year.

With the NFL's new league year starting at 1 p.m. Pacific time, for the Los Angeles Rams that means Matthew Stafford is on their roster, making the trade with the Detroit Lions for Jared Goff and picks official.

L.A.’s other trade with the Lions, moving defensive lineman Michael Brockers for reportedly a seventh-round selection, also became official Wednesday afternoon.

Here’s a look at what players remain with the Rams and players that moved on in free agency:

Who’s in
OLB Leonard Floyd: Four years, $64 million ($32 million guaranteed) 
QB Matthew Stafford (trade): Two years, $43 million left on his current deal from Lions
CB Darious Williams: Restricted free agent received first round tender worth $4.766 million

Who’s out
S John Johnson: Signed a three-year, $33,75 million deal ($24 million guaranteed) with the Cleveland Browns
OLB Samson Ebukam: Signed a two-year, $12 million deal ($5 million guaranteed) with the San Francisco 49ers.
OLB Derek Rivers: Signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Houston Texans
LS Jake McQuiade: Signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys
RB Malcolm Brown: Signed a one-year, $1.75 million deal with the Dolphins
DE Michael Brockers: Trade to Detroit Lions
QB Jared Goff: Trade to Detroit Lions

Still waiting
DE Morgan Fox
CB Troy Hill
WR Josh Reynolds
TE Gerald Everett
C Austin Blythe

USATSI_15391437
News

Welcome to new league year: Rams trade for Matthew Stafford official

USATSI_14870343
News

Rams finalizing trade of DL Michael Brockers to Lions

USATSI_15204414
News

Rams hold onto Leonard Floyd, lose Samson Ebukam to Niners

USATSI_15415705
News

Rams safety John Johnson III headed to Cleveland

USATSI_15443108
News

L. A. Rams position outlook 2021: Defensive backs

USATSI_13737323 (1)
News

Why Rams are comfortable operating in salary cap jail

USATSI_13841494
News

NFL Draft Bible mock draft: Rams take LB Chazz Surratt

USATSI_15204414
News

L.A. Rams position outlook 2021: Linebackers