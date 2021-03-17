Welcome to new league year: Rams trade for Matthew Stafford official

Rams looking to add playmakers with new QB in the fold

Happy new league year.

With the NFL's new league year starting at 1 p.m. Pacific time, for the Los Angeles Rams that means Matthew Stafford is on their roster, making the trade with the Detroit Lions for Jared Goff and picks official.

L.A.’s other trade with the Lions, moving defensive lineman Michael Brockers for reportedly a seventh-round selection, also became official Wednesday afternoon.

Here’s a look at what players remain with the Rams and players that moved on in free agency:

Who’s in

OLB Leonard Floyd: Four years, $64 million ($32 million guaranteed)

QB Matthew Stafford (trade): Two years, $43 million left on his current deal from Lions

CB Darious Williams: Restricted free agent received first round tender worth $4.766 million



Who’s out

S John Johnson: Signed a three-year, $33,75 million deal ($24 million guaranteed) with the Cleveland Browns

OLB Samson Ebukam: Signed a two-year, $12 million deal ($5 million guaranteed) with the San Francisco 49ers.

OLB Derek Rivers: Signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Houston Texans

LS Jake McQuiade: Signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys

RB Malcolm Brown: Signed a one-year, $1.75 million deal with the Dolphins

DE Michael Brockers: Trade to Detroit Lions

QB Jared Goff: Trade to Detroit Lions

Still waiting

DE Morgan Fox

CB Troy Hill

WR Josh Reynolds

TE Gerald Everett

C Austin Blythe



