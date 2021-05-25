Rams upgrade to calculated risk taker in Matthew Stafford

No risk it, no biscuit.

It’s the slogan Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians made famous for the way he calls plays -- you got to take some chances to ring the bell and score touchdowns in the ultra-competitive NFL.

That saying also aptly describes the way new Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford goes about his business on the field. He’s willing to take calculated risks, putting the ball in dangerous situations at times so his receivers can make plays.

Over the last five seasons, Stafford is No. 8 in the NFL in passing yards (19,120) and No. 9 in passing touchdowns (118). Quarterbacks don’t compile those types of impressive numbers by checking the ball down.

“I’m sure it’s evolved,” Stafford said about his calculated risk taking. “I first came into the league playing with probably the best jump-ball receiver there ever was (Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson). So, the margin for error and opportunities given to Calvin were probably different than any other receiver I ever played with. I know that for a fact. So, it evolves not only for me personally as a player with experience, but also with who’s on the team, and who does what well.

“You throw a ball to a certain guy that you probably wouldn’t throw to another guy. And obviously there’s an understanding of figuring out what guys do and how they tick. I don’t ever want to be reckless with the football. I want to make sure we’re ending up with the football on every single play. Obviously, turnovers are a thing that happen in this league, but you try not to let them happen, while still being able to put stress on the defense, both down the field and with catch-and-run opportunities.”

Stafford is in the unique position of playing with a Los Angeles defense that ranked No. 1 in the league in points allowed last season (17.8 points per game). The Lions gave up a league-worst 32.4 points per game last season.

The best defense the Lions ever had during Stafford’s 12 seasons in Detroit was in 2014 under Jim Caldwell. The Lions finished No. 3 in the NFL that year, allowing just 17.6 points per game.

Stafford’s Lions posted a 11-5 record that season. He threw for 4,257 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Stafford has thrown double-digit interceptions in 10 of the 12 seasons he’s been in the league.

Asked if having a top-ranked defense will change his approach to dialing up risky throws to make big plays on offense, Stafford said he will play the same way. However, he also acknowledged that could change once he’s on the field during the regular season.

“I feel like I’m going to play the game the way I see it, through the lens I see it,” Stafford said. “Now, there’s going to be times in a game with a big lead where maybe you don’t take a shot that you would have earlier -- maybe. It’s going to be something I’m going to feel out.

“But at the same time, I just want to play the game the right way. And if the defense is giving me the ball down the field, I’m going to try and take it. I’m going to aggressively take what the defense is giving me. And if they’re going to play us top-down and try to make us an underneath passing team, I’m going to try and stretch the field.

“I’ll get back to you in Week 1 if there’s a situation where we a two-score lead and we had a two-score lead and I had to check it down instead of throw post (laughs). But at the moment I’d like to still think I’m going to be throwing it down the field.”

Stafford said he’s taking advantage of his first reps on the field with his new teammates this offseason at the Rams practice facility at Thousand Oaks.

“The physical part of it is great right now, being able to throw and catch and work with the guys,” Stafford said. “But for me, probably the biggest thing at the quarterback position is just being able to get some of these mental reps. Getting in and out of the huddle and learning the new terminology.

“And then see our plays develop against different defenses. That’s another aspect to it as well. I’m just trying to learn as much as I can about not only our playbook and the way we want to operate as an offense, but also my teammates as well.”

He noted that his thumb feels fine after recent offseason surgery.

“Just a little quick fit,” Stafford said. “I feel way better. I haven’t been really limited at all since we’ve been together. I feel good.”

Finally, being on the field with players like Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Cam Akers and Tyler Higbee, Stafford can begin to put his imprint on this team, showing how he will play and what his expectations are for his teammates moving forward.

“For me, anytime I step on the field, no matter who I’m playing with, but especially now there’s just a sense of urgency,” Stafford said. “I feel it from those guys, and I hope they feel it from me. Every time I drop back and throw the ball, I want it to be in the right spot. And if it’s not, I’m not happy about it -- I’m not happy with myself. And those guys are the same way. The want to run the route perfect every time, catch it and go.

“That’s something that’s fun. We feed off each other when it comes to that, just trying to be perfect all the time. I’m not there yet. Probably not ever going to get there. But always striving for it is a positive thing.”