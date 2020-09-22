SI.com
RamDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRamDigest+
Search

Tale of the tape: Rams vs Bills

Eric D. Williams

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- A big-time, early season match-up here in Week 3, with the Los Angeles Rams traveling to the East Coast for a second straight week, this time to take on another undefeated team, the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills lead the all-time series 7-5. The last time the Rams played in Buffalo was eight years ago, a 15-12 victory on Dec. 12, 2012.

The weather should be much better this time around, with a temperature around 70 degrees expected at game time, with a chance of some rain.

Alex Kemp’s officiating crew will preside over the game. Sunday will mark the first time Robert Woods plays in Buffalo since joining the Rams as a free agent in 2017.

The Rams are currently 3-point underdogs on the road.

2020 RECORD

Rams: 2-0
Bills: 2-0
Comment: Rams and Bills among 11 teams still undefeated in the NFL. Since 2007, 55.1 percent of teams that started off 2-0 have made the playoffs, according to Odds Shark.

Points Per Game
Rams: 28.5 (T11)
Bills: 29.0 (T6)
Comment: Rams have outscored teams 23-6 in the second half so far this season.

Total offense
Rams: 435.5 yards per game (5)
Bills: 464.0 yards per game (3)
Comment: Bills kicker Tyler Bass has made just one of three on field goals between 30 and 39 yards this season.

Rush offense
Rams: 172.0 yards per game (3)
Bills: 104.5 yards per game (22)
Comment: Josh Allen’s 74 yards rushing is No. 4 in the NFL among QBs through two games.

Pass offense
Rams: 263.5 yards per game (5)
Bills: 359.5 passing yards a game (1)
Comment: Allen has completed 70 percent of his passes, with six touchdowns and no interceptions.

Time of possession
Rams: 35:26 (5)
Bills: 35.06 (3)
Comment: Bills just 6 for 13 (46.2 percent) in red zone efficiency through two games.

Opponents points per game
Rams: 18.0 (T3)
Bills: 22.5 (13)
Comment: The Bills have been outscored 32-20 in the second half through two games.

Total defense
Rams: 371.5 yards per game (18)
Bills: 305.0 yards per game (T2)
Comment: LB Micah Kiser is tied for third in the NFL with 23 combined tackles.

Rush Defense
Rams: 128.5 yards per game (20)
Bills: 75.3 yards per game (3)
Comment: Rams allowing 4.85 yards per carry, 23 in the league.

Pass Defense
Rams: 243.0 yards per game (T17)
Bills: 256.5 yards per game (20)
Comment: Rams need to generate consistent pass rush to contain explosive Buffalo passing game.

Rams: 3/22 yards (T19)
Bills: 6/30 yards (T5)
Comment: Mario Addison lead the Bills with two sacks.

Penalties
Rams: 9/58 yards (T6)
Bills: 13/134 yards (T17)
Comment: A Sean McVay point of emphasis is keeping penalties to a minimum. So far, mission accomplished for Rams.

Interceptions
Rams: 2 (T5)
Bills: 1 (T16)
Comment: Teams for the most part staying away from Jalen Ramsey.

Turnover differential
Rams: plus-1 (T9)
Bills: minus-1 (T20)
Comment: Bills have lost three fumbles through two games. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Women of the NFL: LA Rams Scouting Apprentice Mickey Grace

Love of football started as a high school player in Philadelphia

Diandra Loux

Rams RB Cam Akers day-to-day with separated rib cartilage

Florida State product's availability in question for Sunday at Buffalo

Eric D. Williams

Rams HC Sean McVay’s fourth down calls show confidence in offense

Second-worst in NFL in 2019, Rams now 2-of-2 on fourth down

Eric D. Williams

Rams run away from Eagles 37-19, but Josh Allen and Bills loom

Darrell Henderson has breakout game with 121 yards from scrimmage

Eric D. Williams

Jared Goff’s offseason work pays off with improved mobility

Rams QB adds dimension to L.A. offense by using his feet

Eric D. Williams

Rams Darrell Henderson shows off electric playmaking ability vs. Eagles

With Cam Akers and Malcolm Brown down, Memphis product shines

Eric D. Williams

Rams RB Cam Akers suffers rib injury, questionable to return

Florida State product had 13 rushing yards on opening drive

Eric D. Williams

Five keys for Rams vs Eagles

Rams need to force the issue with Philadelphia QB Carson Wentz

Eric D. Williams

The Five Spot: With no crowd noise, players bring own energy

Only four NFL home stadiums allowed to have fans in Week 2

Eric D. Williams

Cam Akers learning on run; Rams committed to riding hot hand

Florida State product told day of game he would get first NFL start

Eric D. Williams