Tale of the tape: Rams vs Bills

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- A big-time, early season match-up here in Week 3, with the Los Angeles Rams traveling to the East Coast for a second straight week, this time to take on another undefeated team, the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills lead the all-time series 7-5. The last time the Rams played in Buffalo was eight years ago, a 15-12 victory on Dec. 12, 2012.

The weather should be much better this time around, with a temperature around 70 degrees expected at game time, with a chance of some rain.

Alex Kemp’s officiating crew will preside over the game. Sunday will mark the first time Robert Woods plays in Buffalo since joining the Rams as a free agent in 2017.

The Rams are currently 3-point underdogs on the road.

2020 RECORD

Rams: 2-0

Bills: 2-0

Comment: Rams and Bills among 11 teams still undefeated in the NFL. Since 2007, 55.1 percent of teams that started off 2-0 have made the playoffs, according to Odds Shark.

Points Per Game

Rams: 28.5 (T11)

Bills: 29.0 (T6)

Comment: Rams have outscored teams 23-6 in the second half so far this season.

Total offense

Rams: 435.5 yards per game (5)

Bills: 464.0 yards per game (3)

Comment: Bills kicker Tyler Bass has made just one of three on field goals between 30 and 39 yards this season.

Rush offense

Rams: 172.0 yards per game (3)

Bills: 104.5 yards per game (22)

Comment: Josh Allen’s 74 yards rushing is No. 4 in the NFL among QBs through two games.

Pass offense

Rams: 263.5 yards per game (5)

Bills: 359.5 passing yards a game (1)

Comment: Allen has completed 70 percent of his passes, with six touchdowns and no interceptions.

Time of possession

Rams: 35:26 (5)

Bills: 35.06 (3)

Comment: Bills just 6 for 13 (46.2 percent) in red zone efficiency through two games.

Opponents points per game

Rams: 18.0 (T3)

Bills: 22.5 (13)

Comment: The Bills have been outscored 32-20 in the second half through two games.



Total defense

Rams: 371.5 yards per game (18)

Bills: 305.0 yards per game (T2)

Comment: LB Micah Kiser is tied for third in the NFL with 23 combined tackles.

Rush Defense

Rams: 128.5 yards per game (20)

Bills: 75.3 yards per game (3)

Comment: Rams allowing 4.85 yards per carry, 23 in the league.



Pass Defense

Rams: 243.0 yards per game (T17)

Bills: 256.5 yards per game (20)

Comment: Rams need to generate consistent pass rush to contain explosive Buffalo passing game.

Rams: 3/22 yards (T19)

Bills: 6/30 yards (T5)

Comment: Mario Addison lead the Bills with two sacks.

Penalties

Rams: 9/58 yards (T6)

Bills: 13/134 yards (T17)

Comment: A Sean McVay point of emphasis is keeping penalties to a minimum. So far, mission accomplished for Rams.

Interceptions

Rams: 2 (T5)

Bills: 1 (T16)

Comment: Teams for the most part staying away from Jalen Ramsey.

Turnover differential

Rams: plus-1 (T9)

Bills: minus-1 (T20)

Comment: Bills have lost three fumbles through two games.