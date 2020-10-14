Tale of the tape: Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers

After sweeping the NFC East, the Los Angeles Rams face their first NFC West contest, traveling to the Bay Area to take on the defending NFC champs, the San Francisco 49ers in a nationally televised Sunday night tilt.

Even though the Niners are struggling at 2-3, Rams head coach Sean McVay expects a tough game at Levi’s Stadium against a San Francisco team led by a coach he knows well and respects in Kyle Shanahan.

“This is a team that’ll be ready to go,” McVay said. “I know these coaches, I know the character of their players too well. There’s no doubt that we have to be at our best, and this is going to be a big-time game.”

The Rams were swept by the Niners last season. San Francisco holds a 71-67-3 advantage all-time in the series, including postseason. McVay is 3-3 against the Shanahan-led Niners.

The Rams are 3.5-point favorites on the road.

Temperatures should be around 70 degrees and sunny at game time, so weather will not be a factor.

Carl Cheffers' crew will officiate the game.

2020 RECORD

Rams: 4-1

Niners: 2-3

Comment: San Francisco is a surprising 0-3 at home this season, losing by an average of 12 points a game.

Points Per Game

Rams: 27.2 (T13)

Niners: 24.8 (T18)

Comment: Running back Jerick McKinnon leads San Francisco with four total touchdowns.

Total offense

Rams: 403.6 yards per game (4)

Niners: 364.2 yards per game (21)

Comment: Niners averaging 5.7 yards per play, No. 19 in the NFL.

Rush offense

Rams: 139.6 yards per game (7)

Niners: 129.0 yards per game (10)

Comment: Niners averaging 5.04 rushing yards per play, No. 6 in the league.

Pass offense

Rams: 264.0 yards per game (13)

Niners: 235.2 passing yards a game (20)

Comment: Rams averaging 8.7 yards per passing play, tops in the NFL.

Time of possession

Rams: 32:16 (5)

Niners: 30.50 (13)

Comment: San Francisco 0 for 5 on fourth down on offense this season.

Opponents points per game

Rams: 18.0 (3)

Niners: 22.8 (11)

Comment: Niners outscored 30-13 at home in the fourth quarter so far this season.



Total defense

Rams: 304.2 yards per game (4)

Niners: 323.4 yards per game (5)

Comment: San Francisco’s defense allowing teams to convert just 38 percent of the time in third down, No. 8 in the league.

Rush Defense

Rams: 106.4 yards per game (9)

Niners: 107.4 yards per game (10)

Comment: LB Fred Warner leads the Niners with 48 combined tackles.



Pass Defense

Rams: 197.8 yards per game (2)

Niners: 215.6 yards per game (3)

Comment: Rams have allowed just 11 passing plays of 20-plus yards, tied for second-best in the league.

Sacks

Rams: 20/131 yards (T1)

Niners: 10/53 yards (T18)

Comment: San Francisco certainly missing the presence of defensive end Nick Bosa, out for the season with a torn ACL in his left knee.

Penalties

Rams: 18/153 yards (2)

Niners: 29/274 yards (T18)

Comment: Left tackle Trent Williams leads the Niners with four penalties, including two that have stalled drives.

Interceptions

Rams: 4 (T12)

Niners: 3 (T16)

Comment: Darious Williams leads the Rams with two interceptions.

Turnover differential

Rams: even (17)

Niners: minus-2 (T20)

Comment: San Francisco’s five interceptions thrown is tied for sixth-most in the NFL.