Tale of the tape: Rams vs. Seahawks

Hawks holding opponents to 16 points a contest over the last six games

The last time the Los Angeles Rams played in the Pacific Northwest, they let one slip away in a 30-29 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5 last year.

Ex-Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein missed a 44-yard field goal wide right that would have won the game for Los Angeles.

Rams head coach Sean McVay returns to Lumen Field needing a win to punch L.A.’s ticket into the postseason.

The Rams (9-5) can clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie at Seattle (10-4). The can also reach the postseason with a loss or tie by the Chicago Bears or a win or tie by the Arizona Cardinals.

During McVay’s tenure, the Rams are 5-2 against the Seahawks and 2-1 at Seattle.

Seattle holds a 24-21 advantage in the all-time series.

The Seahawks are 1-point favorites.

It should be a decent day in terms of weather in Seattle on Sunday, with temperatures around 45 degrees and a slight chance of rain. So weather should not be a factor.

Bill Vinovich’s crew will officiate Sunday’s game.

2020 RECORD

Rams: 9-5

Seahawks: 10-4

Comment: The Seahawks have won four of their last five games and are 6-1 at home this season.

Points Per Game

Rams: 24.6 (17)

Seahawks: 29.5 (4)

Comment: Take away three defensive touchdowns and Rams averaging just 20 points a contest over the last four games.

Total offense

Rams: 383.2 yards per game (8)

Seahawks: 381.4 yards per game (9)

Comment: Seattle’s 75 percent red zone efficiency is No. 3 in the NFL.

Rush offense

Rams: 127.9 yards per game (9)

Seahawks: 125.4 yards per game (11)

Comment: Since returning from a foot injury, Chris Carson has 245 rushing yards and three total touchdowns in four games.

Pass offense

Rams: 255.4 yards per game (12)

Seahawks: 256.1 passing yards a game (13)

Comment: Russell Wilson’s 37 touchdown passes is No. 2 in the NFL; he also has a career-high 13 INTs.

Time of possession

Rams: 31:33 (3)

Seahawks: 30:10 (18)

Comment: Seattle kicker Jason Myers has made a franchise-record 31 straight field goals. Myers made a franchise-record 61-yard field goal against the Rams at SoFi Stadium last month.

Opponents points per game

Rams: 19.2 (3)

Seahawks: 24.2 (14)

Comment: Seahawks holding opponents to 16 points a contest over the last six games.



Total defense

Rams: 286.1 yards per game (1)

Seahawks: 387.6 yards per game (26)

Comment: Seattle’s 66 percent red zone defense is No. 26 in the NFL.

Rush Defense

Rams: 94.1 yards per game (2)

Seahawks: 94.6 yards per game (3)

Comment: LB Bobby Wagner leads the Hawks with 126 combined tackles .



Pass Defense

Rams: 192.0 yards per game (1)

Seahawks: 293.0 yards per game (32)

Comment: Darious Williams leads Rams with 4 INTs, should have been considered for Pro Bowl.

Sacks

Rams: 44/296 yards (T2)

Seahawks: 40/202 yards (T6)

Comment: Jamal Adams leads the Hawks with 9.5 sacks.

Penalties

Rams: 61/572 yards (2)

Seahawks: 75/596 yards (T13)

Comment: OL Damien Lewis leads the Seahawks with 10 penalties, including six for holding

Interceptions

Rams: 13 (T7)

Seahawks: 13 (T7)

Comment: Safety Quandre Diggs leads Hawks with four interceptions

Turnover differential

Rams: minus-1 (20)

Jets: plus-2 (T13)

Comment: Rams failed to force a turnover last week against Jets for first time in eight games.