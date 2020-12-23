Tale of the tape: Rams vs. Seahawks
The last time the Los Angeles Rams played in the Pacific Northwest, they let one slip away in a 30-29 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5 last year.
Ex-Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein missed a 44-yard field goal wide right that would have won the game for Los Angeles.
Rams head coach Sean McVay returns to Lumen Field needing a win to punch L.A.’s ticket into the postseason.
The Rams (9-5) can clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie at Seattle (10-4). The can also reach the postseason with a loss or tie by the Chicago Bears or a win or tie by the Arizona Cardinals.
During McVay’s tenure, the Rams are 5-2 against the Seahawks and 2-1 at Seattle.
Seattle holds a 24-21 advantage in the all-time series.
The Seahawks are 1-point favorites.
It should be a decent day in terms of weather in Seattle on Sunday, with temperatures around 45 degrees and a slight chance of rain. So weather should not be a factor.
Bill Vinovich’s crew will officiate Sunday’s game.
2020 RECORD
Rams: 9-5
Seahawks: 10-4
Comment: The Seahawks have won four of their last five games and are 6-1 at home this season.
Points Per Game
Rams: 24.6 (17)
Seahawks: 29.5 (4)
Comment: Take away three defensive touchdowns and Rams averaging just 20 points a contest over the last four games.
Total offense
Rams: 383.2 yards per game (8)
Seahawks: 381.4 yards per game (9)
Comment: Seattle’s 75 percent red zone efficiency is No. 3 in the NFL.
Rush offense
Rams: 127.9 yards per game (9)
Seahawks: 125.4 yards per game (11)
Comment: Since returning from a foot injury, Chris Carson has 245 rushing yards and three total touchdowns in four games.
Pass offense
Rams: 255.4 yards per game (12)
Seahawks: 256.1 passing yards a game (13)
Comment: Russell Wilson’s 37 touchdown passes is No. 2 in the NFL; he also has a career-high 13 INTs.
Time of possession
Rams: 31:33 (3)
Seahawks: 30:10 (18)
Comment: Seattle kicker Jason Myers has made a franchise-record 31 straight field goals. Myers made a franchise-record 61-yard field goal against the Rams at SoFi Stadium last month.
Opponents points per game
Rams: 19.2 (3)
Seahawks: 24.2 (14)
Comment: Seahawks holding opponents to 16 points a contest over the last six games.
Total defense
Rams: 286.1 yards per game (1)
Seahawks: 387.6 yards per game (26)
Comment: Seattle’s 66 percent red zone defense is No. 26 in the NFL.
Rush Defense
Rams: 94.1 yards per game (2)
Seahawks: 94.6 yards per game (3)
Comment: LB Bobby Wagner leads the Hawks with 126 combined tackles .
Pass Defense
Rams: 192.0 yards per game (1)
Seahawks: 293.0 yards per game (32)
Comment: Darious Williams leads Rams with 4 INTs, should have been considered for Pro Bowl.
Sacks
Rams: 44/296 yards (T2)
Seahawks: 40/202 yards (T6)
Comment: Jamal Adams leads the Hawks with 9.5 sacks.
Penalties
Rams: 61/572 yards (2)
Seahawks: 75/596 yards (T13)
Comment: OL Damien Lewis leads the Seahawks with 10 penalties, including six for holding
Interceptions
Rams: 13 (T7)
Seahawks: 13 (T7)
Comment: Safety Quandre Diggs leads Hawks with four interceptions
Turnover differential
Rams: minus-1 (20)
Jets: plus-2 (T13)
Comment: Rams failed to force a turnover last week against Jets for first time in eight games.