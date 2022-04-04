Rams Aaron Donald Confirms Return Plans; 'Hungry' For Another Super Bowl

Aaron Donald is 'hungry' to make another Super Bowl push with the Los Angeles Rams.

Heading into Super Bowl LVI, many believed the career of LA Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald might be coming to an end, with rumors swirling about early retirement, win or lose.

However, those rumors have now officially been debunked by Donald himself.

During an appearance on the Barstool Sports podcast "Million Dollaz Worth of Game", Donald confirm his wishes to return to the Rams, stating that he is now 'addicted' to winning Super Bowls, and is 'hungry' to lead the Rams back to another one.

Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during Super Bowl LVI championship parade. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrates in the fourth quarter during the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

“I had conversations with the Rams. We talked,” Donald said. “(If) we bring the guys back – certain guys back – and we got a real shot to repeat and really win another Super Bowl, why not come back and play? That’s all it’s about. I experienced this and it’s like, I thought I’d want to be done, but I got addicted to it. It’s like, I ain’t satisfied. I want to get it one more time. We gonna see after we get this second one. That’s what we’re gonna do. But I’m hungry to try to get another one, for sure. I can’t lie about that.”

During the NFL Owner's meetings in Florida last week, Rams head coach Sean McVay all but officially confirmed the return of Donald himself, calling his impending return a 'major relief'.

And for good reason, Donald is arguably the best player in the NFL, regardless of position.

Jan 9, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrates with outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (54) following a sack against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after a pressure in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after a pressure in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Last season was a testament to that, with Donald finishing the year with a career-high 84 tackles, 12.5 sacks, and 19 tackles for loss. Since his rookie season in 2014, Donald has finished with at least eight sacks in every season and finished in double digits in everyone except 2014 and 2016.

Donald has also been to the Pro Bowl in each of his eight seasons and has been selected as an All-Pro in seven of those eight.

So how close are Donald and the Rams to an agreement? According to Donald, the talks are progressing very well.

“We in good talks right now,” he said. “I got a lot of love with the Rams and the organization. I had some conversations with Mr. Kroenke, the owner, with Sean (McVay), with (Kevin) Demoff, with Tony (Pastoors), with some of the other veteran guys around. So just looking like we can be back, so we’re good. We’re good.”

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.