Skip to main content

Is An Aaron Donald Retirement Still Possible?

Aaron Donald is reportedly not a lock to return to the Rams

After mulling retirement following his team's Super Bowl win, re-signing superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been a top priority for the Los Angeles Rams.

And Donald wants to return to L.A.

However, according to a report, despite his desire to return, Donald could still choose to hang things up, if he and the Rams are unable to come to an agreement on his forthcoming payday. 

Keep in mind that the retirement buzz around Donald — first delivered by NBC’s Rodney Harrison on the Super Bowl pregame broadcast — was always real. And it’s my understanding that Donald has a number he will play for. If it’s not met, retirement can still go down. Adding years to an already existing three-year pact takes Donald well into his mid-30s, and who knows whether he wants to play that long? But that’s the best way for Los Angeles to stretch out the money for cap purposes.

donald
donald flex clutch

In 2018 Donald signed a shiny, new six-year deal worth $135 million that will run through 2024. That makes him the fifth-highest paid defensive player in the league behind T.J. Watt, Joey Bosa, Myles Garrett, and Khalil Mack.

Donald has 22.5 million and three years left on his current deal.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) reacts after a catch during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Play

'Getting A Ring Made It All Better': Rams TE Tyler Higbee on Missing the Super Bowl With Knee Injury

Higbee discussed how he felt when he was unable to play in the Super Bowl.

By Connor Zimmerlee20 hours ago
20 hours ago
snead mcvay
Play

'Inside the Draft' Shows Hectic Rams UDFA Process

What happens in the so-called 'War Room' when the draft is complete but the work is only half-done?

By Timm Hamm21 hours ago
21 hours ago
mcv staff rams
Play

NFL Offseason Grades: Did Rams Pass or Fail?

Despite a handful of under-the-radar moves, the Rams have still had a busy offseason. How does it grade out?

By Zach Dimmitt21 hours ago
21 hours ago

Last season, Donald recorded a career-high in total tackles (84) and assisted tackles (46), while bludgeoning offensive lines to the tune of 12.5 sacks. The former Pitt Panther also had four passes defended, his most since 2016 (five).

Rams GM Snead certainly has other concerns going forward into the offseason with key players like receiver Odell Beckham Jr. still being courted by other teams. 

But make no mistake, the return of Donald would give LA its biggest chance of going back-to-back. 

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after a pressure in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrates in the fourth quarter during the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) reacts after a catch during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
News

'Getting A Ring Made It All Better': Rams TE Tyler Higbee on Missing the Super Bowl With Knee Injury

By Connor Zimmerlee20 hours ago
snead mcvay
News

'Inside the Draft' Shows Hectic Rams UDFA Process

By Timm Hamm21 hours ago
mcv staff rams
News

NFL Offseason Grades: Did Rams Pass or Fail?

By Zach Dimmitt21 hours ago
USATSI_17195407
News

Rams Re-sign Four Waived Undrafted Free Agents

By Ram Digest Staff21 hours ago
Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of Los Angeles Rams helmet on sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

2022 Fanbase Rankings: The Rams are Where?!

By Arnav Sharma21 hours ago
922269D5-9223-4EF8-AE51-7DF2C26E30A1
News

Rams Rookies Jersey Numbers Revealed: NFL Tracker

By Ram Digest StaffMay 18, 2022
ramsey 1121
News

Rams' Jalen Ramsey to Face Gauntlet of WR Talent this Season

By Zach DimmittMay 18, 2022
Jun 8, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams players go through drills during mini camp held at the team practice facility at Cal State Lutheran. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Watch: Rams Spring Workouts in Progress

By Arnav SharmaMay 18, 2022