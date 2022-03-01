Skip to main content

Rams Free Agency Looming: What's Andrew Whitworth Retirement Plan?

Will Andrew Whitworth run it back or call it a career after after 16 seasons?

When Andrew Whitworth signed a three-year deal with the Rams in 2017, not many people predicted he would go on to put up five more years of elite tackle play. That’s what the Rams got out of Whitworth, however, as Whitworth was a key figure in the run to the Super Bowl as well as the Super Bowl win.

Now, though, the question to come for Whitworth this offseason is if he will retire or "run it back'' with the Rams for a chance to repeat. Whitworth is an unrestricted free agent going into an offseason where he entertained retirement throughout the Rams playoff run.

Whitworth acknowledged that if the Rams won the Super Bowl, it would be a perfect way to end his career.

“What an unreal way to walk off,” Whitworth said. “I don’t think there is anything else I would have to do.”

“I may have cried wolf so many times that nobody will believe me when I actually do retire, but it’s gonna have to happen sometime. No decision yet, we’ll see.”

With Whitworth finally accomplishing the one thing that eluded him his entire career, what comes next is still to be decided. While Whitworth has acknowledged he is leaning towards retirement, he revealed in an interview on NFL Network that he received a call following the Super Bowl from someone who tried to convince him to run it back.

Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Whitworth lifts the Lombardi Trophy at the Rams Super Bowl parade. 

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) celebrates after a victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Whitworth takes it all in as the confetti falls following the Rams Super Bowl win. 

“I’ll never forget after we won the game, Wayne Gretzky called me,” Whitworth said via NFL.com. “He was like ‘Hey Whit, there’s only thing better than winning one, and that’s winning two’.”

The future is still undecided for Whitworth, as he is expected to take a couple of weeks to make his ultimate decision. One thing is certain, though, and that is if Whitworth does decide to call it a career ... he went out in the best way possible; a Super Bowl champion.

