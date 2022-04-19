Sean McVay: 'Good Dialogue' Still Ongoing For Kupp and Donald Contract Talks

Rams head coach Sean McVay offered an update on contract talks between the team and stars Kupp and Donald

Following their win in Super Bowl LVI, the main theme surrounding the Rams Super Bowl parade was "Run it back," as the team looks to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the Patriots in 2004 and 2005.

So far this offseason the plan to run it back is clearly in full effect, as the Rams have been rather aggressive in free agency, signing guys like Allen Robinson and Bobby Wagner to add to an already talented roster.

However, while the Rams have bolstered the team through free agency, there are still ongoing conversations with their own star players who they want to reward with new contracts following a dominant 2021 season.

Sean McVay told described the ongoing talks with stars Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald as "good dialogue" which could bode well for all parties involved.

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half during the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports For Kupp, who is under contract through 2023, a new contract is not one the team needs to get done immediately but rather one they want to reward Kupp with following a historic 2021 season. In 2021 Kupp had a career year, racking up 1,947 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns as he took home Offensive Player of the Year. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) scores the go ahead touchdown as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) defends in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 Albert Cesare 3765 With his current contract, Kupp is currently set to hit the market in a free agency class featuring talented wide receivers such as Deebo Samuel and DK Metcalf, who could drive Kupp's price tag even higher. While Kupp may not demand record-breaking money, it makes sense for both parties to get a deal done sooner rather than later. As for Aaron Donald, retirement rumors surfaced prior to the Super Bowl and hit a fever pitch following the Rams win Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

However, those rumors were put to rest as Aaron Donald intends to run it back in 2022 and get himself another Super Bowl ring.

Where Kupp is signed through the 2023 season, Donald is signed through the 2024 season.

Again, much like Kupp, the Rams do not have to give Donald an extension this offseason, but they clearly intend to reward both Donald and Kupp for their historic 2021 seasons, keeping both their star players happy as well as the fans.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after a pressure in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Aaron Donald Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrates in the fourth quarter during the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Aaron Donald Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Aaron Donald

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.