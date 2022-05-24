Skip to main content

'It's Been A Lot of Fun': Rams WR Cooper Kupp on Working With WR Allen Robinson

Kupp talked about working with Robinson so far in OTAs.

Fans aren't the only ones enjoying the Los Angeles Rams' offseason signing of wide receiver Allen Robinson, as superstar wide receiver Cooper Kupp has enjoyed working with Robinson so far in OTAs. 

"It's been a lot of fun," Kupp said. "The new guys we have coming in and working with Arob has been incredible." 

"His mental aptitude of what he's able to grasp already and just being able to dialogue with him about how he sees the game has been really fun."

You would be hard pressed to find a reason for Kupp or fans to not be excited about the addition of Robinson to an already potent Rams offense, which will likely be the best situation he's played in so far in his career. 

USATSI_18337288

Allen Robinson catches a ball during OTAs. 

robinson mathieu
robinson ramsey

In 2021 Robinson brought in 38 receptions for 410 yards and one touchdown in just 11 games, which was a down year for his standards. However, the two seasons prior Robinson caught a combined 200 passes for 2,397 yards and 13 touchdowns, showing that he can be a dominant receiver.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Stafford
Play

Matthew Stafford On ‘Injection of Excitement' for Rams Rookies at OTAs

Stafford says the rooks bring "an injection of excitement" in the offseason

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_17716496
Play

Aaron Donald not at Rams OTAs: 'Dialogue's Good'- Sean McVay

McVay offered an update on Donald's contract situation on the first day of OTAs.

By Connor Zimmerlee8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Matthew Stafford
Play

Is Rams QB Matthew Stafford Healthy? Availability for OTAs, Camp Uncertain

Matthew Stafford is uncertain of his a plans for Rams OTAs and mini camp

By Matt Galatzan22 hours ago
22 hours ago

Now, coming into an offense that features the reigning Offensive Player of the Year in Cooper Kupp, and a budding star in Van Jefferson, Robinson is coming into the perfect situation to flourish and showcase just how good he can be.  

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Stafford
News

Matthew Stafford On ‘Injection of Excitement' for Rams Rookies at OTAs

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
USATSI_17716496
News

Aaron Donald not at Rams OTAs: 'Dialogue's Good'- Sean McVay

By Connor Zimmerlee8 hours ago
Matthew Stafford
News

Is Rams QB Matthew Stafford Healthy? Availability for OTAs, Camp Uncertain

By Matt Galatzan22 hours ago
USATSI_17068624
News

Rams HC Sean McVay Thinks WR Tutu Atwell 'Can be That Guy'

By Connor Zimmerlee22 hours ago
USATSI_14765264
News

Rams Re-Sign DB Jake Gervase

By Ram Digest StaffMay 23, 2022
dickerson mcvay snead
News

Rams Legend Eric Dickerson Forging Bond with LA's New Rookies

By Zach DimmittMay 23, 2022
Todd-Gurley-on-knee-health-Well-find-out-in-training-camp
News

Former Rams RB Happy for Super Bowl Win, Not Missing Football

By Timm HammMay 23, 2022
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) warms up before play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
News

Odell Beckham Jr.: ‘I Really Want Him Back’ - Rams Coach Sean McVay

By Mike FisherMay 23, 2022