'It's Been A Lot of Fun': Rams WR Cooper Kupp on Working With WR Allen Robinson

Kupp talked about working with Robinson so far in OTAs.

Fans aren't the only ones enjoying the Los Angeles Rams' offseason signing of wide receiver Allen Robinson, as superstar wide receiver Cooper Kupp has enjoyed working with Robinson so far in OTAs.

"It's been a lot of fun," Kupp said. "The new guys we have coming in and working with Arob has been incredible."

"His mental aptitude of what he's able to grasp already and just being able to dialogue with him about how he sees the game has been really fun."

You would be hard pressed to find a reason for Kupp or fans to not be excited about the addition of Robinson to an already potent Rams offense, which will likely be the best situation he's played in so far in his career.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Allen Robinson catches a ball during OTAs. Robin Alam, Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In 2021 Robinson brought in 38 receptions for 410 yards and one touchdown in just 11 games, which was a down year for his standards. However, the two seasons prior Robinson caught a combined 200 passes for 2,397 yards and 13 touchdowns, showing that he can be a dominant receiver.

Now, coming into an offense that features the reigning Offensive Player of the Year in Cooper Kupp, and a budding star in Van Jefferson, Robinson is coming into the perfect situation to flourish and showcase just how good he can be.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

