Cooper Kupp Wants to be With Rams 'For A Very Long Time'

Cooper Kupp is doing his best to make Los Angeles his permanent home

Along with Aaron Donald, there might not be a bigger priority on the list for the Los Angeles Rams this offseason than re-signing wide receiver Cooper Kupp to a long-term extension.

And on Monday during voluntary organized team activities, Kupp was clear about his intentions.

Kupp does not just do his part to help the two parties come to an agreement, but he also wants to make sure that Los Angeles is where he is going to stay for the long haul.

“I try to help where I can,” Kupp said via TheAthletic.com. “I don’t want to be in the dark on this thing. I also love this organization. I want to be here for a very long time, and to be doing things with these guys — not just the guys on the field, I want to be a part of this organization [in its] growth and the places I think this organization is going."

So what part can Kupp play in the negotiations?

First and foremost, he wants doesn't want any confusion, and for each side to come to terms on a deal that makes sense for both parties.

"I want this to be something that makes sense for everyone," Kupp said in the interview. "I want them to feel good about it, and I think the best way to do that is for me to at least be involved in some capacity. It’s never going to be at the cost of anything on the football field, [but] the more communication, the better, and just be able to find a place we can all feel good.”

Of course, most importantly for Kupp, however, is that he stays with the team throughout the negotiation process, and doesn't miss a beat of offseason preparation.

“I’m gonna be here,” he said. “Has anyone ever shown up for the voluntary, and then not shown up for the mandatory?”

