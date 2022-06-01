How Rams Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp 'Motivated' Aaron Donald

Donald recently discussed on the I Am Athlete Podcast how Kupp and Stafford motivated him last offseason.

It might be hard to find many players in the NFL who work harder to hone their craft than Aaron Donald, but two of his own teammates on the Los Angeles Rams might have him beat.

Donald was recently on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, where he discussed how Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford motivated him to work even harder last offseason.

"I used to come in 6 something in the morning and them two already be there watching film together every single day." Donald said. "Every day. Before and after practice."

"They motivated me, like ‘I’m gonna start coming a little earlier to make sure.’ You know what I’m saying? That’s what it’s about. You talk about leadership, they led me in a way they don’t even know. That motivated me."

Safe to say those long hours spent between Stafford and Kupp, as well as the motivation they brought to Donald, worked out for everyone as the Rams would go on to win Super Bowl LVI behind a career year for Kupp and another dominant season from Donald.

While Donald's contract situation is up in the air regarding whether or not he will ultimately play in 2022, look for him as well as Kupp and Stafford to continue to grind in the offseason as the Rams look to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.