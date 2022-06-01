Skip to main content

How Rams Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp 'Motivated' Aaron Donald

Donald recently discussed on the I Am Athlete Podcast how Kupp and Stafford motivated him last offseason.

It might be hard to find many players in the NFL who work harder to hone their craft than Aaron Donald, but two of his own teammates on the Los Angeles Rams might have him beat. 

Donald was recently on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, where he discussed how Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford motivated him to work even harder last offseason. 

"I used to come in 6 something in the morning and them two already be there watching film together every single day." Donald said. "Every day. Before and after practice."

"They motivated me, like ‘I’m gonna start coming a little earlier to make sure.’ You know what I’m saying? That’s what it’s about. You talk about leadership, they led me in a way they don’t even know. That motivated me."

Safe to say those long hours spent between Stafford and Kupp, as well as the motivation they brought to Donald, worked out for everyone as the Rams would go on to win Super Bowl LVI behind a career year for Kupp and another dominant season from Donald. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

donald
Play

Rams' Aaron Donald Details Intense Film Study Habits

Even on the brink of a potential retirement, Donald's passion for the game doesn't seem to be leaving anytime soon

By Zach Dimmitt2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Allen Robinson
Play

Rams WR Allen Robinson Excited to Join Team 'That Knows What it Takes'

Entering his ninth season, Robinson is ready a bigger taste of what the postseason is like

By Zach Dimmitt5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) blocks against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) in the second quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. NFL Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022
Play

OT Andrew Whitworth Could Retire With Rams Instead of Bengals

The Rams and the city of LA had a major impact on Andrew Whitworth

By Matt Galatzan6 hours ago
6 hours ago

While Donald's contract situation is up in the air regarding whether or not he will ultimately play in 2022, look for him as well as Kupp and Stafford to continue to grind in the offseason as the Rams look to repeat as Super Bowl champions. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

donald
News

Rams' Aaron Donald Details Intense Film Study Habits

By Zach Dimmitt2 hours ago
Allen Robinson
News

Rams WR Allen Robinson Excited to Join Team 'That Knows What it Takes'

By Zach Dimmitt5 hours ago
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) blocks against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) in the second quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. NFL Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022
News

OT Andrew Whitworth Could Retire With Rams Instead of Bengals

By Matt Galatzan6 hours ago
madden cover
News

Madden 23 Cover Officially Released

By Ram Digest Staff8 hours ago
brady mcv
News

Trash Talk Heating Between Brady, Rodgers, Mahomes and Allen: 'The Match' Preview

By Bri AmaranthusMay 31, 2022
usa_today_17691592
News

Cooper Kupp Knew Matthew Stafford Was Special Before Rams Season Started

By Matt GalatzanMay 31, 2022
donald 2323
News

Aaron Donald the Actor? Rams Star Talks Post-Football Plans

By Zach DimmittMay 30, 2022
akers 2
News

Second Time's the Charm? Rams RB Cam Akers Makes 2022 NFL Bandwagons List

By Connor ZimmerleeMay 30, 2022