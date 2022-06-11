Cooper Kupp on Potential Odell Beckham Rams Reunion: 'I Want Him Back'

The Los Angeles Rams and Odell Beckham Jr. both seem to be interested in a return of the highly-productive veteran wideout, with multiple Rams stars expressing their interest in a reunion.

And Cooper Kupp is the latest to campaign for Beckham to make his way back to LA.

“I want him back. I want him to be a part of the Los Angeles Rams,” Kupp told Matt he Spun. “We’ll have him come pursue a Super Bowl with us again. He was just such a great teammate, such a great person, incredible football player. I learned a ton from him. I want him to come back so bad, but that’s something that they’re working through.

“I’ll just keep asking him, keep asking him what it’s looking like. Hopefully one of these days he gives me the thumbs up that he’s got something and he’s coming back.”

The motto of the Rams' Super Bowl parade following their victory over the Bengals was a triumphant "run it back" as they look to repeat as Super Bowl champions in the 2022 season.

However, there is still one key component of the Rams' Super Bowl run that has yet to be addressed as wide receiver Beckham Jr. has yet to be signed and remains a free agent.

Both the Rams and Beckham Jr. have made it clear that they both want a reunion in 2022, with Beckham Jr. going as far as commenting on a Rams' Instagram post, which has caught the attention of Rams fans.

Beckham Jr. was an instrumental piece of the offense during the Rams' playoff run following his signing with Los Angeles during the season, as he served as another threat for Stafford to exploit alongside Cooper Kupp.

However, following an ACL tear in the Super Bowl, Beckham Jr. might not be able to play until halfway through the 2022 season. While he might not ultimately re-sign with the Rams, the two parties have a mutual interest in getting a deal done and running it back in 2022.

