Rams Training Camp Studs & Duds: Defense Off To Strong Start

The Los Angeles Rams opted for an early start to training camp, to turn the page and begin defense of their Super Bowl title.

It's a new season, and some new faces are already standing out, after just four days on the field.

STUD: DB Derion Kendick

The Rams sixth-round pick out of Georgia, Kendrick had not one, but two pass breakups in the end zone against receiver Allen Robinson, the Rams top off-season acquisition. After the loss of cornerback Darious Williams, depth in the secondary is a key storyline heading into the season.

STUD: DB Troy Hill

Sticking with the theme of depth, the Rams brought back Hill at a great price for a starting right cornerback. Hill has wasted no time picking up where he left off, after leaving the Rams to sign a two-year deal with the Cleveland Browns worth $9 million. Hill had another one of the Rams interceptions on Wednesday.

DUD: QB Matthew Stafford / WR Allen Robinson

OK, that's a little harsh, and completely not true. But somebody had to take the hit, and the duo did struggle in the red zone.

Said coach Sean McVay: "I don't get too upset about mistakes because these are the times to really test some of our rules. And then we learn as coaches as well out here. But this is the time to be able to do that, and I love that." S

tafford is simply knocking the "rust off," and getting used to his newest weapon.

STUD: WR Cooper Kupp

No surprise here, as Kupp, the Super Bowl LVI MVP, as noted by our own Cole Thompson, is looking to take his game to an even higher level this season, and he's already off to a great start.

The Rams are continuing training camp on Thursday, with the first training camp practice with pads set for Friday.