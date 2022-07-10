Skip to main content

Four Rams Legends Move Up as Senior Hall of Fame Candidates

The four Rams are among 54 semifinalists announced by the Hall of Fame.

Being named to the Hall of Fame is one of the greatest accomplishments one can achieve in the sport of football. Doing so forever enshrines that you were among the best to do it, whether it be as a player or other aspects. 

The Hall of Fame recently released their semifinalists for the Class of 2023 in the senior and coach/contributor categories. Of those 54 named semifinalists, four of them were former Rams. 

In the senior category, which is any player who did not play later than 1996, two Rams' legends find their names selected. 

Cornerback Eddie Meador spent his entire 12-year career with the Rams, anchoring some solid Rams' defenses. He would make six Pro Bowl appearances and earn First Team All-Pro honors twice. 

Meador was a ballhawk for the Rams, as he had at least one interception in each season and finished his career with 46 interceptions, including a two-year span from 1966-1968 that saw him haul in 24 interceptions. 

Joining Meador on the senior ballot is linebacker Maxie Baughan. Baughan would only spend five seasons with the Rams, from 1966-1970, but was named to the Pro Bowl in four of those five seasons. 

On the coaching/contributor side of the ballot, former Rams scout Eddie Kotal and former coach Clark Shaughnessy were selected as semifinalists. 

Kotal would scout in Los Angeles from 1947-1961, and is recognized as one of the first scouts to scout HBCU's. Shaughnessy would only serve as the Rams' coach from 1948-1949, going 14-7-3 in his two seasons with one playoff appearance. 

