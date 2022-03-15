Jalen Ramsey Reacts to Wide Receivers Paydays: 'Our Prices Just Went Up'

Ramsey took to Twitter to voice his opinion on receivers big paydays.

With free agency officially set to open Wednesday, NFL teams are allowed to negotiate deals with players this week. It did not take long for large contracts to be handed out, especially in the wide receivers market.

Former Arizona Cardinal wide receiver Christian Kirk made the biggest splash, agreeing to a four-year, $84 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Christian Kirk Christian Kirk Christian Kirk

Kirk's deal shocked NFL players, most notably some of the cornerbacks charged with covering the expensive route-runners. Both the Philadelphia Eagles Darius Slay and Rams' cornerback Jalen Ramsey took to Twitter to react to the lucrative contracts. Ramsey appeared flabbergasted at the news of Kirk's deal, wondering how receivers that he shuts down in games on a consistent basis are now making more money than him.

Ramsey is currently in the middle of a five-year, $105 million extension with the Rams that makes him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. With the continuous raising of the financial bar for top free agents, it is not unreasonable for Ramsey to question if he deserves yet another pay raise.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) defends against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Jalen Ramsey covers Ja'Marr Chase. Jalen Ramsey Jalen Ramsey covers DK Metcalf.

While Ramsey believes he is the best corner in the NFL, and for good reason, his initial reply on Twitter to the Kirk deal was all in good fun. Rather, Ramsey is happy to see his peers receive large contracts and generational wealth.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

