Bayou Bengals Reunion?: Jarvis Landry Attempting to Recruit Odell Beckham Jr. to Saints

Landry recently took to Twitter to try and recruit Beckham Jr. to the Saints.

While the Rams have made multiple notable offseason acquisitions, including Bobby Wagner and Allen Robinson, they have not been the only team in the NFC stocking up on talent to make a run at a Super Bowl ring.

Down in New Orleans the Saints have been putting together a solid offseason free agency class of their own, signing local stars and former LSU Tigers Tyrann Mathieu and Jarvis Landry.

However, they might not stop there as there is still another notable former Tiger and Louisiana native left on the free agent market. Odell Beckham Jr., who was traded to the Rams last season and would tear his ACL in the Super Bowl, is still yet to find a home this offseason.

Not that he hasn't been recruited by players, as his former LSU and Cleveland Browns teammate Jarvis Landry took to Twitter to entice OBJ to join him and Mathieu in New Orleans.

Should Beckham head home and sign with the Saints their offense would get that much deadlier upon his return from his ACL tear. Beckham would join an offense that features Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Alvin Kamara and first-round draft pick Chris Olave in what would be one of the best offenses in the NFC on paper.

